BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial soccer team’s maiden voyage onto its home field this spring didn’t go as planned, as the Knights fell 6-1 to Middleton.
The Cardinals came out strong, scoring two quick goals to establish control and eventually took a 3-0 halftime lead.
The Knights’ lone goal came courtesy of Johnny Leon, who found the back of the net in the second half on a nice feed from Omar Munoz to cut Middleton’s lead to 3-1, but the Cardinals scored the game’s last three goals.
“It was a tough game tonight,” Beloit Memorial coach Brian Denu said. “I thought we actually played pretty well for long stretches of the game, and it was much more competitive than the score would indicate. Middleton definitely outplayed us, but we did some good things that we can build on going forward.”
Denu singled out a pair of players for their stellar play.
“I was particularly pleased with the play of Rogelio Escalera and Alonso Martinez off the bench in the center of the field. Aiden Miller played a terrific game on the defensive side of the ball. Our goal it to continue to improve every game and get to playing our best soccer in a month,” Denu said.
The Knights will be back on their home pitch Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in their annual cross-state game against Hononegah.