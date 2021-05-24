BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial softball team couldn’t quite get the big hit it needed in a 3-1 loss to Madison Memorial Monday afternoon at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The Purple Knights had a couple of opportunities, including one in the seventh inning, to break through but they were mostly stymied by Andrea Jaskowiak, one of the top pitchers in the Big Eight.
Beloit scored its only run in the fifth inning. Madi Franks led off the inning with a single, advanced on a base hit by Natalie Bittner and came around to score on a Jaelyn Ryan sacrifice bunt.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the seventh, Bittner struck again with a double to center field, but Brynn Swanson struck out to end the game.
“We knew coming in Jaskowiak was a really good pitcher,” Beloit head coach Jen Pozzani said. “We knew that we had to be prepared and ready to go. We had some chances, we had runner on in a couple different innings. We did some things that some of are girls aren’t used to doing, but they scored us a run. Together, we just have to figure out a way to finish a game, and to score more than one run.”
Brynn Swanson continued her strong season in the circle. Swanson surrendered just two earned runs to the Spartans, who scored a run in the second and two in the sixth to break a 1-1 deadlock.
“She’s doing the best she can and working really hard out there,” Pozzani said. “She’s accepted her role and is going after it every single day.”
While an error led at least in part to the Spartans’ sixth-inning rally, Pozzani has been pleased with the team’s defense this season.
“Overall we are a really solid defensive team,” Pozzani said. “We have some kids in some spots that they aren’t necessarily used to, but they aren’t spots they’ve never played before. We expect to make those plays tonight, and they expect to make those. We’ve just got to keep improving. Softball is a game of advantages, and they took advantage of our mistakes tonight.”
Bittner said he the team has time to work on its areas of need.
“I think a lot of it is confidence with this team,” Bittner said. “At times we get in our heads and don’t think we can do it, even though we have the ability to. We just need to keep build each other up, and as soon as the younger players see they can do it, they will be fine.”
The Knights have 10 games in the next two-plus weeks to get set for the WIAA playoffs, and Pozzani is eager to see how the team can improve before postseason play.
“We have to do this on the fly,” Pozzani said. “We play three this week, four next week and three the following week. The girls work hard, and when we come to practice we do a lot of the fundamental stuff and they give me their all, every time.”
• UP NEXT: The Knights will be back on the diamond Wednesday at Madison Memorial.
• Monday’s linescore
Madison Memorial 010 002 0— 3
Beloit Memorial 000 010 0—1
Highlights: Jaskowiak (MM): 7 IP, 1 R, 9 K. Bittner (BM), 2x4, 2B.