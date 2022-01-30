BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor first half Saturday night and fell 71-55 to Madison La Follette.
The Lancers, currently tied for first place in the Big Eight with Middleton at 10-2, sprinted to a 41-20 halftime lead that was far too much for the Purple Knights to overcome.
The good news for the Knights? They played a very competitive second half, at one point cutting the Lancer advantage to 12 points.
Junior Faizon Farr was particularly impressive, scoring 21 points to lead the Knights in the loss.
Farr said the slow start doomed his squad.
“In the first half we were unprepared,” Farr said. “They came out with a mentality that they were just going to go at us and there wasn’t going to be anything we could do about it. And that’s pretty much what happened.
“In the second half, we zoned up on them and started playing better. Everybody was crashing the board, and we were working for better shots on offense.”
Farr said he was particularly aggressive when he saw a lull in the team’s play.
“I felt like that was what the team needed at the time,” Farr said. “If our teams needs a play to be made, I’m not going to shy away from making it. It’s almost the end of the season. We got to get it going for the playoffs.”
Beloit Memorial coach Dakota Lindsay said the defensive switch was helpful. La Follette made 28 baskets Saturday night, with only one of them coming from beyond the 3-point line.
“We saw they weren’t shooting many threes, or at least hitting many threes in the first half,” Lindsay said. “So we thought we’d switch it up and go zone and see if that would help, and it really did.”
The progress of Farr has been a positive for the team.
“Faze had a really good performance,” Lindsay said. “He did a great job playing the passing lanes, locking down on defense and converting transition buckets. We just need him to bring that same type of energy every single night. When he sees the ball go through the bucket early, like a lot of guys, that’s what really gets him going.”
Austin Woods and Davion Bland each added nine points, while leading scorer Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed was held to just three points as he battled foul trouble.
The Purple Knights will be back on the floor Friday when they host Madison East, another tremendous challenge for a squad that is doing its best to come together when it matters most.
• BOXSCORE: LA FOLLETTE 71, BELOIT MEMORIAL 55
La Follette 41 30—71
Beloit 21 34—55
LA FOLLETTE: Lewis 3 3-7 9, Caldwell 1 0-0 3, Lomack 2 2-4 6, Larrue 2 0-0 4, Gibbs 6 1-1 13, Lee 4 0-0 9, Yahnke 8 5-8 21, Enweento 2 0-0 4, Cooke 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 10-21 71.
BELOIT: Cousins 2 0-0 4, Bland 4 0-0 9, Abdur-Rasheed 1 1-2 3, Farr 8 4-6 21, Woods 4 1-1 9, Roman 1 1-2 3, Karl 2 1-2 6. Totals: 22 7-13 55.
3-pointers: La Follette 1 (Caldwell), Beloit 3 (Karl, Farr, Bland).