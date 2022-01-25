BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial basketball team made a change at the top last week.
Their first game under head coach Dakota Lindsay ended in a heartbreaking fashion with a 54-52 loss to Janesville Craig Tuesday at Barkin Arena.
Craig’s Hayden Halverson hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left to give the Cougars the win.
Lindsay was serving as an assistant under Corey Chavous when athletic director Joel Beard decided a change was necessary.
Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard said the change wasn’t a direct reflection on Chavous’ performance.
“Chavous didn’t do anything wrong,” Beard said. “I just wanted to give these seniors the best possible final year. They didn’t get to play at all last year. This decision isn’t tied to wins and losses. I’m just not seeing them playing with a lot of energy or enjoyment right now, and I wanted to see if a change could get an energy boost.”
Lindsay downplayed the change, crediting Chavous with a job well done.
“There’s really very little change here,” Lindsay said. “He’s still here, and I’m still here. We just did a little shuffling is all. We let them team know that coach is still here and all that matters is getting ready to play every game to the best of our ability. Nothing changed there.”
Lindsay said he didn’t hesitate when Beard asked him to take the head job.
“When he asked me to do the job, I told him ‘absolutely,’” Lindsay said. “I think right now this is just a short-term thing, but maybe one day I would think about taking over full-time. I’ll always have a lot of love for Beloit Memorial. I played on the last team that went to state in 2009, and I’ll always be a Knight. For right now, we know the potential these guys have, and we just want to get everything we can out of them.”
The Knights were led by Faizon Farr’s 16 points, while Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed added 15.
Lindsay said Tuesday’s game was encouraging despite the final result.
“That was the type of effort and energy we are looking for,” Lindsay said. “We really did a nice job in a lot of areas tonight. When we are locked in defensively, I think we can compete with anyone in the Big Eight and the state. We just need to tighten some things up offensively, and we’ll keep working on that.”
Lindsay was particularly impressed with the play of Farr.
“Faze does a great job getting in passing lanes defensively and getting out in transition,” Lindsay said. “He’s a really good finisher at the rim. There’s always things we can work on to get better, but he was really solid tonight.”
The Knights scored the last four points of the first half and entered the locker room trailing 27-22.
Beloit was trailing 37-30 in the second half before making there run, scoring seven of the next eight points. Thereafter, it was a nip-and-tuck affair before Halverson put the game away.
The Knights will be back in action Thursday when they host Middleton.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 54, BELOIT MEMORIAL 52
Craig 27 27—54
Beloit 22 30—52
CRAIG: Clark 4 2-2 12, Devalk 6 1-2 14, McCormick 2 0-0 6, Shucha 1 0-0 3, DeGraaf 3 1-2 10, Halverson 1 2-2 5, Tyler 1 2-5 4. Totals: 18 8-13 54.
BELOIT: Copper 1 0-2 2, Carroll 1 0-0 3, Bland 3 2-2 9, Abdur-Rasheed 6 3-4 15, Farr 8 0-1 16, Woods 1 0-0 2, Roman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 22 7-11 52.
3-pointers: Craig 10 (Clark 2, DeValk 1, McCormick 2, Shucha, DeGraaf 2, Halverson). Beloit 2 (Carroll, Bland)