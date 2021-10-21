JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team saw its season come to a close at the hands of Janesville Craig in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional match.

The Cougars set the tone early with a 25-6 win in the first set, and followed that with victories of 25-16 and 25-10.

The Purple Knights struggled after star middle Jackie Pabst suffered a season-ending injury as the season began.

Mizahna Burner led the Knights with four kills, along with Maison Hosey, and added a block. Mandi Franks had eight assists while Devin Schoof had seven digs.

Craig advanced to take on fifth-seeded Westosha Central Saturday at 7 p.m. at Craig.

Beloit finished the season with a 5-28 record.

• BRODHEAD 3, DARLINGTON 0: The Cardinals easily swept their way into the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, which will take place Saturday against New Glarus.

The Cardinals won 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 to advance without a sweat.

Juniors Abbie Dix and Alexis Kammerer once again led the way. Dix had 11 kills and a block while Kammerer finished with 32 assists and seven digs.

Kiarra Moe added 11 digs while Madisyn Kail had five aces.

