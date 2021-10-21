Knights fall to Cougars in regionals By Daily News staff Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team saw its season come to a close at the hands of Janesville Craig in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional match.The Cougars set the tone early with a 25-6 win in the first set, and followed that with victories of 25-16 and 25-10.The Purple Knights struggled after star middle Jackie Pabst suffered a season-ending injury as the season began.Mizahna Burner led the Knights with four kills, along with Maison Hosey, and added a block. Mandi Franks had eight assists while Devin Schoof had seven digs.Craig advanced to take on fifth-seeded Westosha Central Saturday at 7 p.m. at Craig.Beloit finished the season with a 5-28 record.• BRODHEAD 3, DARLINGTON 0: The Cardinals easily swept their way into the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, which will take place Saturday against New Glarus.The Cardinals won 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 to advance without a sweat.Juniors Abbie Dix and Alexis Kammerer once again led the way. Dix had 11 kills and a block while Kammerer finished with 32 assists and seven digs.Kiarra Moe added 11 digs while Madisyn Kail had five aces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release Beloit man charged after shots fired incident at motel High speed chase results in charges for Beloit man Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime