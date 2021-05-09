BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial soccer team fell just one bus ride short of the school’s second ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament.
After defeating Janesville Craig earlier in the day, the Purple Knights fell 7-2 to a fast, physical Racine Horlick team Saturday night at Jacobson Field.
The shortened alternate fall season led to some funky playoff brackets, which included none of the Knights’ nemesis squads, located in the greater Madison area.
And when the Knights cruised to a 5-1 victory over rival Janesville Craig in the 11 a.m. game, it appeared as though the Knights were destined for a trip to Kewaskum for the state semifinals.
The outlook got even rosier when goals by the usual suspects, Johnny Leon and Omar Munoz, gave the Knights a 2-0 lead just six minutes into the game.
“We watched Horlick play earlier in the day, and they did not play with that much energy,’ Denu said. “They looked like a completely different team. When we got up 2-0, I feel like we got comfortable. As soon as they turned it around, we couldn’t find the gas again. I don’t think the score is indicative of how the game could’ve finished, but at the same time they outplayed us and outworked us for sure.”
Horlick’s comeback came swiftly. In the 24th minute, Israel Duran scored the first of his three goals to make it 2-1. Exactly 30 minutes into the match, Jacob Skenadore scored the equalizer.
Horlick seized control of the game for good Joseph Nowitz and Duran found the back of the net in the final five minutes of the first half to send the Rebels into intermission with a 4-2 lead.
“They scored their first five goals in a 23-minute span,” Denu said. “Because they scored a goal in the first three minutes of the second half as well. We put ourselves into some bad spots and couldn’t dig ourselves out of a hole. You could just see everyone kind of pressing.”
Denu said the season led to some changes in the structure of the team.
“The makeup of our team could’ve been much different and we could’ve had more guys,” Denu said. “But we wouldn’t change it for anything. We had five or six kids that should’ve been out there, but these kids did what they needed to in the classroom and they were dedicated. We played eight or nine sophomores quite a bit. We have to find some guys to replace Johnny and Omar to score, but I like the makeup of our team moving forward.”
Beloit Memorial sophomore Baylor Denu said the team has some work to do in the shortened offseason.
“The first thing we need to do is get in the weight room,” Baylor Denu said. “You get out here in a game against a team that was as big and strong as they were, and it shows. There’s definitely a lot of talent coming back, we just need to work hard this summer and get back at it.”
Championship
RACINE HORLICK 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2
Racine Horlick43—7
Beloit Memorial20—2
First half: BM: Munoz, 3:28; BM: Leon, 6:15; RH: Duran, 23:52; RH: Skenadore, 30:00; RH: Nowitz, 41:30; RH: Duran, 44:04;
Second half: RH: Duran, 48:00; Skenadore, 70:00; RH: Skenadore, 72:30.
Semifinals
BELOIT MEMORIAL 5, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Janesville Craig01—1
Beloit Memorial14—5
First half—BM: Denu, 23:45.
Second half—JC: Espinoza, 50:00; BM: Munoz (Escalera), 55:48; Munoz (Denu), 69:00; Rougvie (Denu), 70:00; Escalera, 77:50
Saves: JC (Kelly) 10; BM (Melendez) 3.