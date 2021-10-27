BELOIT—Baylor Denu became only the second junior in Beloit Memorial soccer history and the first Purple Knight since 2016 to earn All-Big Eight First Team honors.
Denu was named First Team as a midfielder. He is the only Purple Knight to receive recognition on the 2021 All-Big Eight squad.
The only other BMHS junior to earn First Team was Jose Barron in 2014. The last time the Knights had a First-Teamer was Alberto Martinez in 2016.
Madison West senior defender Tomas Garcia is the Big Eight Player of the Year and Verona’s Dave Perkins is Coach of the Year.
The entire team follows:
• FORWARDS: First Team—Gabe Young, sr., Sun Prairie; Connor Gage, so., Verona; Ben Miniel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West. Second Team—Chris Vanden Boom, sr., Middleton; Sanneh Muhammad, jr., Madison East; Noah Hook, sr., Verona. Honorable Mention—Max Katzenmeyer, sr., La Follette; Tim Browning, sr., Middleton; Andrew Nolan, sr., Sun Prairie; Alex Klimm, jr., Verona.
MIDFIELDERS: First Team—Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Dom Campos, jr., Middleton. Second Team—EJ Van de Grift, jr., Verona; Kent Espinoza, jr., Janesville Craig; Finn Kennedy, jr., Madison West; Luis Portillo, jr., Madison Memorial; Simon Bilessi, sr., Madison West. Honorable Mention—Stephen Kaster, so., Janesville Craig; Kai Odebaard, sr., Janesville Parker; Ceesay Salim, sr., Madison East; Luca Knez, sr., La Follette; Finn Patenaude, jr., Middleton; Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie; Nathan Young, sr., Sun Prairie; Ryan Love, sr., Verona.
DEFENDERS: First Team—Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Noah Corrigan, sr., Middleton. Second Team—Tyler Schmitt, sr., Madison Memorial; Gavin Lentz, sr., Madison East; Bruce Connor, sr., Verona; Max Werner, sr., Janesville Craig. Honorable Mention—Bradley Warda, sr., Janesville Parker; Brain Flores, sr., La Follette; Oge Enwemmwa, jr., La Follette; Adair Tlatoa-Tlahuextl, sr., Madison West; Archen Parchment, sr., Madison West; Bailey Greene, sr., Madison Memorial; Michael Miller, sr., Madison Memorial; Jacob Baldwin, sr., Sun Prairie; Lucas Albright, fr., Sun Prairie; Brian Vasquez-Trejo, jr., Verona.
GOALKEEPERS: First Team—Carsten Ganter, jr., Sun Prairie. Second Team—Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East. Honorable Mention—Mack Meyers, sr., Middleton; Alexander Knoll, sr., Verona; Devin Glassman, jr., La Follette; Kelly Reed, sr., Janesville Craig.