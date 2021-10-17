BELOIT—There were plenty of tears rolling down the cheeks of Beloit Memorial’s football players Friday night at Jacobson Field.
Unfortunately, they were not of joy.
As much as Brad Dement hated to see his Purple Knights agonize over their 17-14 loss to visiting Madison Memorial—eliminating them from playoff discussion—he recognized it as another important step in the building of a successful program.
“The emotion shows you that they care,” the Beloit head coach said. “The passion is there. That hasn’t been here in a long time. When a season was over it was, whatever. Now they actually care. The culture is changing and that is important to me.
“We’re moving in the right direction and these kids are doing the right things.”
The Knights (3-6, 2-5 Big Eight) certainly didn’t lose for lack of effort. Down 17-7 at halftime, they had several opportunities to fold their tent due to inopportune penalties and turnovers, but they refused.
“They never gave up and that’s been their mantra all season,” Dement said. “I’m proud of them.”
The Knights defense was outstanding in the second half, shutting out the Spartans, and the offense closed within three when Cavari Kramer was stacked up at the line, then burst out of the pile on a 68-yard touchdown run. Griffin Oberneder’s point-after kick made it 17-14 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Knights were kicking themselves after committing a roughing the passer penalty that bailed out the Spartans, who were facing a third-and-32 from their own 10.
No matter. Two plays later, Beloit’s Andre Fuller recovered a Spartan fumble at the Madison 36. Oberneder tossed a third-down 21-yard touchdown pass to Paul Allen, who tightroped the sidelines. Two referees conferred before signalling touchdown only to have another nullify it with a holding penalty.
“That was tough and just didn’t go our way,” Dement said. “I’ll have to look at the film on that one.”
The Knights ended up attempting a long 42-yard field goal that Oberneder pulled wide of the left upright with 7:27 left.
Beloit still had two chances with the ball, with the defense forcing two punts. The first drive started at the Knights’ 44 and ended up with a lost fumble. The second started at their 30 and went backwards before they lost it on downs.
The Spartans (5-4, 4-3) were then able to run out the clock.
“I told the guys we needed to make a couple of plays in the pass game,” Dement said. “We had some opportunities. We had the one for the touchdown that was called back and that was about it.”
In the first half, Beloit had scored in the first quarter on a 31-yard run by sophomore Toby Robinson, who finished with 14 carries for 82 yards.
The Spartans answered on their next possession with quarterback Charles Erlandson hitting Cole Hendrickson with an 8-yard touchdown pass. They tacked on a field goal and with just 26 seconds remaining in the first half as Erlandson hit Devion Fountain with a 15-yard TD pass to go up 17-7.
“A win would have been nice to have, but these kids caring about each other and caring about the game, and being passionate about something, that will carry on long after these football lights are off,” Dement said.
Plus there’s always next year.
“We have a good core of kids returning and we have some big freshmen moving up who can make some noise if they put in the work in the weight room,” Dement said. “We’ll have to revamp our offensive line and we’ll need a quarterback. We have some kids who will have to step up. This won’t end here. We’ll start again on Monday. There will be more kids excited about football because of what these kids did this year.”
• NOTES: Kramer finished with 11 carries for 70 yards and Dee Nora had three for 37.
• BOXSCORE: MADISON MEMORIAL 17, BELOIT MEMORIAL 14.
Madison Memorial…..7 10 0 0—17
Beloit Memorial……...7 0 7 0—14
BM—Robinson, 31, run (Oberneder kick)
MM—Hendrickson, 8, pass from Erlandson (Aparicio kick)
MM—Aparicio, 20, field goal
MM—Fountain, 15, pass from Erlandson (Aparicio kick)
BM—Kramer, 68, run (Oberneder kick)