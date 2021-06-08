JANESVILLE — Eli Miller was the lone double-winner for Beloit Memorial's boys track and field team as it competed in a Big Eight dual meet with Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium Tuesday in which team scores were not kept.
Miller won the 400 meters (59.2 seconds) and the pole vault (9-6). The boys’ only other victory was by Jack Johnson in the 1600 (5:26.1). He also took third in the 800 (2:32) and the pole vault.
Picking up seconds were David Froeber III in the 400 (1:00.7), Ben Johnson in the 800 (2:30), Saul Ramos in the 200 (:24.5), Anthony Ferrera in the 3200 (13:21.9), Jackson Moore in the triple jump (32-4) and the 4x400 relay team of Miller, Froeber, JT White and Ben Johnson (4:28).
The girls were led by Rebekkah De Kok, who was first in the high jump 4-4) and second in the 400 (1:05.3). Kylie White picked up a first in the 3200 (13:58.6) and a third in the 400 (1:08.9).
Olivia Cronin was second in the triple jump (29-11) and Sophia Franzen was third in the long jump (13-2.5).