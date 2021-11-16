BELOIT—No one has been more eager for the 2021-22 high school hockey season to get underway than James Hoey.
Hoey spent his first hockey season as head coach of Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights watching from afar as his skaters competed without him as a club team due to COVID-19.
“I’m really excited to get started, finally, after a long time,” Hoey said. “I was hired the summer before last year and then because of COVID it was wiped out for me.”
Hoey has 23 players on his roster preparing for next Tuesday’s season and Big Eight opener at Sun Prairie (7 p.m.).
“This is probably the first time in the history of the co-op we have more kids from Turner than Beloit Memorial,” Hoey said. “We have 12 players from Turner, eight from Beloit Memorial, three from Clinton and one from Parkview.”
Over half the team is comprised of sophomores (12) and freshmen (2). There are four seniors (Alec Bishop, Tyler Catalin, Ryan Wirth and Donovan Niedfeldt) and four juniors (Cy Potter, Logan Braasch, Nathan Williams and Layne Summer).
“I think it will be a building year with a very young team,” Hoey said. “The team played last year as a club team, but a lot of the guys chose to stay back and play for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association another year. It will be a change of pace for them from youth hockey to high school hockey.”
Hoey said his expectations may be tempered due to the team’s inexperience, but he believes this will be a very coachable team with a lot of potential.
“We are going to learn a lot and improve a great deal over the course of the season,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun team to coach. Everyone has a good attitude and is eager to play. Next year and the following year when that large group of sophomores are juniors and then seniors I see some real good things coming.”
The key words this season, however, could be patience and perseverance. He is counting on goalie Jameson Flanagan stepping in after long-time goalie Aidan Wright graduated last spring.
“Aidan was a such a rock in our program his entire high school career,” Hoey said. “It seems when we have one goalie who is a real mainstay leave we have another step right up. Jameson looked good for us a couple of years ago spelling Aidan and last year, about two-thirds through the season, Aiden left to play junior hockey and Jameson stepped in full-time and did a solid job. I think he will keep us in a lot of games this season.
Hoey is also expecting big things from senior captains Tyler Katalin and Alec Bishop as well as a sophomores, Nathan Fiebig, Max Allen and Nathan Anastasi.
“We have a number of other guys who could step up as well,” he said. “It’s all going to come down to how much they can get better from game to game.”
As for starting the season against a traditionally strong team, he doesn’t mind.
“We’re going to have to play them eventually, why not play them now?,” he said.”It’s a good test for our guys and they’ll see where they’re at.”
The Knights will host a Thanksgiving tournament the following Friday and Saturday at the Edwards Ice Arena. Beloit plays Milton on Friday at 3:30 p.m. after Kenosha plays Monroe at 1 p.m.. On Saturday the losers play at 9 a.m. and the winners play at 11:30 a.m.
• TURNER CONTRIBUTION: Hoey said the Turner-heavy nature of the team reflects the composition of the BYHA.
“We’ve had some difficulty getting more city kids involved,” he said. “A large number of the kids are also from Illinois that we can’t even draw from.”
Hoey said conversations continued with Hononegah last spring about potentially joining the co-op and the issue is far from dead.
“I am always hopeful,” Hoey said. “If those kids grew up playing BYHA and they’re still playing, they’re probably on the (BYHA) Raptors. Ideally, I’d love to have those guys on my high school team. They play with all my guys growing up.”
• NOTES: Mark Katalin and David Wandell will serve as Hoey’s assistants. ...The Knights will play a limited jayvee schedule due to numbers. Hoey said he will likely schedule those games to follow varsity games.