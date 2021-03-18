BELOIT — Brad Dement describes his current task of being head football coach at Beloit Memorial as “building the ship while we’re sailing it.”
The Purple Knights had their customary fall season wiped away by COVID-19, but are currently taking advantage of the WIAA’s spring alternative football season.
Named as head coach on an interim basis last month, Dement has put together a staff and assembled a team pretty much on the fly.
“We didn’t have time to sit down as a coaching staff and talk out our whole off-season of implementing things,” he said. “This is really an ongoing thing. I think it has been going well. I’m proud of the kids working their butts off and buying into everything.”
Dement is a 1998 alum, having played for the Purple Knights when they were perennial playoff participants. The past two decades have been clearly a struggle. Dement experienced that first-hand as well as a member of Rodney Wedig’s staff.
When Wedig left to take the job at Milton High School, Dement moved over to serve on Derek Diehl’s staff at Turner.
He returns to the BMHS program knowing just what sort of undertaking he faces. His first task was to find coaches who could help him change the culture of football.
“As a staff we sat down and did some heart-to-hearts talking about strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “We’ve broken down some walls. The communication needs to be good from the top down. We have coaches’ meetings after every practice. Everyone has a voice and we all speak the same language. I think in practice the kids see how things are supposed to work.
Dement reached out to some of his former teammates, such as Andy Brown and Chad Potter, who have also agreed to help instruct the Knights.
The weather has been somewhat cooperative, until Monday’s snowstorm.
“We’re powering through the weather,” Dement said. “We’ve been pushing to get outside. Monday we didn’t get out because it was pretty bad so we did some chalk talk and some drills in inside. There are other sports in the gym, too, so everybody is vying for a spot. We adjust and do strength and agility training inside. When we get outside it hasn’t been ideal. We’ve been slipping all over the place. But I think it’s still fun and they’re enjoying it. We’re trying to keep morale up and focus on the positives.”
Dement also had to evaluate not just the talent, but the willingness to improve.
“Our numbers haven’t been consistent,” he said. “We’ve been anywhere from the low 50s to mid-30s. It has fluctuated. There are a lot of kids who are still question marks. We have a core group of 36-38 who are showing up every day and putting in the work.”
Dement said there are some dedicated seniors who came out, but others are forgoing it due to jobs or other reasons.
“There are a few who are working hard and they’ve been real coachable,” he said. “I coached some of them when I was here before with Rodney (Wedig). If I look at projected starters, we’ll only have three or four guys on each side of the ball starting who will be seniors. We will have a lot of kids coming back in the fall. For them, this is like a preseason.”
The Knights, who will scrimmage at Janesville Craig at 4 p.m. Friday, have a six-game schedule. They will play Verona, Middleton and Sun Prairie twice each. The first three games are on the road and the final three at home. There is an opportunity to schedule a seventh game, too.
Dement knows this odd spring season will be his audition for the head job next fall.
“This isn’t about Brad Dement,” he said. “I’m in this for the kids. I’m most concerned with building a relationship with them and giving them the tools and the work ethic they will need to be successful here and when they leave. Whether I am the head coach or not next year has never crossed my mind. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be the head coach right now and I’m not thinking about anything else.”
• KNIGHTS SCHEDULE: March 19 - at Janesville Craig, 4 p.m. (scrimmage); 27 - at Middleton, 7 p.m. April 1 - at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.; 9 - at Verona, 7 p.m.; 16 - MIDDLETON, 7 p.m.; 23 - SUN PRAIRIE EAST, 7 p.m.; 30 - VERONA, 7 p.m.