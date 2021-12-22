Knights bounce back with win By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST BEND, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team picked up a gut-check victory Wednesday night against West Bend West.The Purple Knights, who lost in overtime to Madison Memorial Tuesday night, overcame a first-half offensive malaise to defeat West Bend West 43-39.The Knights began the game by scoring just two points in the first 12 minutes of the game, trailing 14-2 in the process.Beloit trailed 16-7 at the half before making their run in the second half. They cut the lead to 20-19 with 11 minutes left, and trailed 31-29 with 5:27 to play.Shaq Roman nailed a trey with 2:34 to put the Knights up 34-33. Davion Bland followed with a traditional three-point play, and Beloit never trailed thereafter.The Knights were led by Roman’s 15 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed added 10.BMHS 43, WEST BEND WEST 38Beloit 7 36—43West 16 22—38BELOIT: Copper 2 0-0 4, Bland 1 2-3 4, Abdur-Rasheed 3 4-6 10, Farr 1 6-8 8, Woods 1 0-1 2, Roman 4 6-9 15. Totals: 12 18-23 43.WEST BEND: Omernck 4 3-3 13, Diermemer 1 0-0 2, Goetz 2 3-3 7, Stier 10-0 2, Wagner 2 0-0 4, Bauer 4 2-2 10. Totals: 14 8-8 38.3-pointers: Beloit 1 (Roman) West Bend 2 (Omernick). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Two charged after suspicious package found at jail Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime