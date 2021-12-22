WEST BEND, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team picked up a gut-check victory Wednesday night against West Bend West.

The Purple Knights, who lost in overtime to Madison Memorial Tuesday night, overcame a first-half offensive malaise to defeat West Bend West 43-39.

The Knights began the game by scoring just two points in the first 12 minutes of the game, trailing 14-2 in the process.

Beloit trailed 16-7 at the half before making their run in the second half. They cut the lead to 20-19 with 11 minutes left, and trailed 31-29 with 5:27 to play.

Shaq Roman nailed a trey with 2:34 to put the Knights up 34-33. Davion Bland followed with a traditional three-point play, and Beloit never trailed thereafter.

The Knights were led by Roman’s 15 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed added 10.

BMHS 43, WEST BEND WEST 38

Beloit 7 36—43

West 16 22—38

BELOIT: Copper 2 0-0 4, Bland 1 2-3 4, Abdur-Rasheed 3 4-6 10, Farr 1 6-8 8, Woods 1 0-1 2, Roman 4 6-9 15. Totals: 12 18-23 43.

WEST BEND: Omernck 4 3-3 13, Diermemer 1 0-0 2, Goetz 2 3-3 7, Stier 10-0 2, Wagner 2 0-0 4, Bauer 4 2-2 10. Totals: 14 8-8 38.

3-pointers: Beloit 1 (Roman) West Bend 2 (Omernick).

