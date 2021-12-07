BELOIT—Simply put, this was not Beloit Memorial’s night.
The Purple Knights never could get much going against visiting Janesville Parker Tuesday night and fell 68-45 in Big Eight Conference boys basketball.
The Knights, fresh off a terrific performance in Madison in which they nearly upset seventh-rated La Follette, fell behind early and were really never in the game starting midway through the first half.
The Vikings led 12-3 out of the chute before Beloit rallied, eventually cutting the deficit to 16-14 thanks to four points each from Shaq Roman and Fazion Farr.
That’s when the Vikings made their game-changing move. Parker held the Knights scoreless for over seven minutes of game action and closed out the first half with a 14-2 run to lead 30-16 at intermission.
When the Vikings began the second half with a 9-0 scoring spree, the Knights’ chance for a comeback win was obliterated.
Beloit Memorial coach Charlie Chavous said the team simply didn’t come ready to play.
“We didn’t come out with any energy at all,” Chavous said. “We can’t expect to compete in the Big Eight with the slow starts we’ve been having. It’s a mental thing with these guys. Some of these teams we’ve been losing to are not better than us. But we start lazy on defense, our guys commit fouls, miss layups, and put their heads down. What we’re trying to do is to get them to change their mentality.”
Nahcere Abdur-Rahseed led the Knights with 10 points, all in the second half. Roman, Austin Woods and Farr each contributed eight.
Tre Miller led the Vikings with 19 points, while 6-foot-8 Jacob Naber added 16 as four Vikings hit double figures in the scoring column. Sam Bess had 14 and Jameel Ceesay 10. The Vikings hit six 3-pointers and were 14-of-25 from the free-throw line.
Chavous said the Knights will have to turn things around quickly.
“The team that played at La Follette Saturday night was completely gone,” Chavous said. “That night, we were energized and ready to go. And it can’t be me and my assistant coaches with the energy issue. We can’t have more energy than they do when they are the ones playing. And so somebody in that locker room is going to have to be a leader and step up and set his teammates straight when something goes wrong. They can’t rely on us to take a timeout every time that happens.”
The Knights’ road gets no easier, as they will host Madison East Friday night.
• TUESDAY’S BOXSCORE:
JANESVILLE PARKER 68. BELOIT MEMORIAL 45
Parker 30 38—68
Beloit 16 29—45
PARKER: Ceesay 3 2-4 10, Miller 5 6-8 19, Bess 6 1-2 14, Skrzypchak 0 1-2 1, Douglas 4 0-2 8, Naber 6 4-7 16. Totals: 24 14-25 68.
BELOIT : Yarbrough 2 0-0 6, Copper 0 0-2 0, Bland 1 0-0 3, Abdur-Rasheed 4 2-2 10, Farr 3 2-2 8, Woods 3 1-2 8, Roman 3 2-2 8, McAtee 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 9-12 45.
3-pointers: Parker 6 (Ceesay 2, Miller 3, Bess) Beloit 3 (Yarbrough 2, Woods 1).