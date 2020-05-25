EDITOR’S NOTE: Jacey Walker is the senior pitching ace of the Beloit Memorial softball team. She shared her thoughts on Facebook and we believe it sums up what a lot of seniors are feeling his spring. She gave us permission to reprint this.
Tonight was supposed to be our Senior Night. I’m sad that I didn’t get the chance to take the field with these girls this year but I am forever thankful for the past four years of high school ball and for the opportunity to be able to continue my softball career in college.
To my coaches: throughout the past four years I have had numerous coaches who have all impacted the game and my life in some way. I am so very thankful for all of you. From Coach Noss, Doug, Pozzani, Eric, and everyone else who has helped our team and program. Thank you for being patient on our worst days and celebrating with us on our best. I know that dealing with all these girl isn’t always easy but you guys have always made the best of it. Thank you so much!
To my teammates: Thank you guys for always being there! Softball season wouldn’t be the same without girls like you. You guys make everything so much fun! We’ve been through it. From tough losses, hard earned victories, winning regionals, being one game away from state. You guys truly make it all worth it. Thank you for all the laughs and memories. I know that years down the road when I look back at my high school softball career it won’t be the stats that I remember, but instead I’ll remember the memories I’ve made with you girls along the way. I’m so thankful for you guys!
To Madison and Miranda: I’ve been playing ball with both of you since we were little. This was our last year together and it definitely didn’t go the way we had planned. I would do anything to take the field with you guys one last time. But I want to thank both of you for all these amazing years and I wish you both the best in everything. Love you!
To everyone who has supported me: There are no words to truly say how much all the support that I have been given throughout these past four years really means to me. Honestly I could not have done it without each and everyone of you. To community members, the school, and all of our friends and family. Thank you, thank you, thank you! You guys are the best!
To my family and friends: you guys have been my rock! through every up and down you’ve been by my side. from coming to all my games, being my biggest fans, watching me fail, being my shoulder to cry on, to celebrating with me after all my accomplishments. I wouldn’t be the person I am without you guys. Thank you for absolutely everything. I couldn’t have done it without you. I love you!
To the younger players: play every game like it’s your last. Never take anything for granted. practice like you’re gonna play and always give 110%. You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. We’re so lucky to be able to play this game. Give it your all but don’t forget to stop and take it all in. Have fun. Live in the moment. Remember that someone is always watching you, so hustle, work hard, and always have a positive attitude! Dream big!
Thank you BMHS softball!
#17 out
