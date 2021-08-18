BELOIT—The maiden voyage of the twosome that comprises the Beloit Memorial girls golf team went pretty well Wednesday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
Senior Olivia Cronin and junior Sarah Ramsden both had their share of ups and downs, with Ramsden riding a strong finish to an 80 as the Purple Knights competed against Middleton and Madison Memorial.
Ramsden struggled on the front nine and came in at a nine-over 45. The back nine was a completely different story, with Ramsden straightening up her short game and ending up with an even-par 35.
“The biggest thing was I got going with my short game,” Ramsden said. “I one-putted six times on the back nine, so that obviously helped a lot. Three of those were birdie putts, and three were up-and-downs.”
Besides a double-bogey on 14, Ramsden’s back nine was nearly flawless.
Beloit Memorial golf coach Tod Clarey said Ramsden has terrific potential.
“The biggest thing for her is getting that short game worked out,” Clary said. “And she’s worked very hard over the summer to do that. That will play off in the long run, but it’s a process.”
Cronin, meanwhile, is a hockey goalie by trade who hasn’t had much time to play this summer while working 14-hour days at Geneva National.
Playing with the number two’s, she shot an even 100 Wednesday, the highlight being a birdie on the second hole.
Still, even while on the links, she’s got the ice on her mind.
“I’m really trying to work on the mental game out here,” Cronin said. “Because that’s something I can definitely translate to the hockey season.”
Clary said Cronin will improve throughout the season as she works on her skills.
“She didn’t get a lot of time to play in the summer,” Clary said. “But she’s got a great attitude. She doesn’t get all flustered when she hits a bad shot. You’ve got two choices there: Either laugh about it, or throw your clubs and scream. I just want to see her be consistent and have a strong finishing year.”
Ramsden, meanwhile, has a different set of goals.
“She proved what she could do last year come tournament time,” Clary said. “She shot 81 at regionals, with no expectations other than to go out and do your best. When she’s on and playing her best, she’s really tough. At sectionals, she played phenomenal golf from tee to green. If the tournament was tee to green, she would’ve gone to state. But she putted poorly and her chips weren’t good. That’s going to be the key for her. It comes down to the short game.”
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch won medalist honors with a 75, while teammate Amanda Beckman was second with a 76,
The Knights will be back out out on the links Monday in Madison.
• Wednesday’s scores:
Beloit Memorial: Ramsden 45-35-80; Cronin 48-52-100; Madison Memorial: Natalie Rauwolf 46-46-92; Anita Habib 57-60-117; Madelyn Wimmer 61-56-117; Evelyn Wimmer 67-69-136; Olivia Walters 77-65-142
Middleton: Ellie Frisch 37-38-75; Amanda Beckman 35-41-76; Vivian Cressman 45-38-83; Milanese Dahmen 44-40-84; Ellen Close 48-43-91