WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Sophomore guard Jordan King scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first half and Marquette’s women’s basketball team went on to defeat Georgetown, 55-48, at McDonough Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
King was the only Golden Eagle in double figures, converting 8-of-15 field goals. The Hononegah High School grad also had four rebounds and three assists.
Marquette improved to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in BIG EAST play, winning its sixth straight league game. The Golden Eagles are 9-1 on the road this season.
Graceann Bennett led Georgetown (1-8, 1-8 BIG EAST) with 12 points. The Hoyas led until Marquette went on a 6-0 run in the final 2:31 of the second quarter to lead at halftime 24-20.