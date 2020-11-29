FARGO, N.D.—Hononegah graduate Jordan King’s sophomore season was delayed by about three weeks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It appears as though she is intent on making up for lost time.
King scored a team-best and career-high 20 points as Marquette defeated North Dakota, 90-82, in its season opener on Sunday.
Playing nearly 35 minutes, King went 8-for-16 from the field, hit a pair of three-pointers and both of her free throws.
She added a team-high five assists to go along with three rebounds and a block.
Slena Lott added 15 points while fellow sophomore Cam Taylor had 17 as 10 Golden Eagles cracked the scoring column.
The Golden Eagles will be back in action Wednesday when they host UW-Milwaukee.