King leads Marquette past Purdue By Daily News staff Mar 21, 2022 Mar 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women's basketball team advanced to the third round of the WNIT Monday night with a 77-62 win over Purdue at the Al Maguire Center.The Golden Eagles led 56-48 heading into the final period before outscoring the Boilermakers 21-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.Hononegah graduate Jordan King was outstanding, finishing the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 32 minutes of action.Lauren Van Kleunen led the Eagles with 27 points, 21 of which came in the first half.Karissa McLaughlin, who transferred from Purdue before the season, finished with 16 points and Antoinette Walker had 10 points as well.The Golden Eagles will host Toledo Thursday night in the round of 16 beginning at 7 p.m.