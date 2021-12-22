MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Jordan King glided down the floor in transition, got her defender on her heels with a behind-the-back dribble and finished in the lane.
If that sounds familiar, well, it should.
After all, King made a career out of making defenders look bad at Hononegah en route to becoming the NIC-10’s all time leading scorer, regardless of gender.
King’s latest victims were the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center. Now a junior at Marquette, King paced the Golden Eagles with a season-best 18 points in a 60-49 victory.
King’s Golden Eagles (9-3) had come off a subpar performance in a 69-57 loss at Seton Hall. With a trip to UCONN coming next after the holiday, Wednesday’s game was a big one to get.
“This was a big bounce-back win for us following the Seton Hall game,” King said. “I think the way we developed in practice and grew as a team showed today.”
The Golden Eagles were dealt with another bit of adversity during the game when Karissa McLaughlin, the team’s second-leading scorer went down in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
At that point, King wasn’t much help. She was saddled with her second foul on a questionable call with under a second to play in the first quarter, and sat the entire second quarter as the Eagles took a 24-16 lead into halftime.
Once the third quarter started, King demonstrated her considerable worth to the team, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds and handing out an assist all in the first three minutes of the half.
“Maybe she was just fresh, I don’t know,” Marquette coach Megan Duffy said with a smile. “She was awesome in that third quarter. She got to the spots she wanted and took advantage. I told her at halftime that she’s probably going to play the entire second half, and that adversity she fought in that first half didn’t slow her down.”
King’s stat sheet was predictably stuffed. In addition to her 18 points, she added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Coming into her junior year, we had a lot of conversations on how she needs to continue her improvement with a scoring mentality,” Duffy said. “She was a little passive at Seton Hall, and I wanted to get her more opportunities tonight. She’s very versatile with her scoring. She can get downhill, she can shoot a pull-up, and she’s a great distributor of the basketball.
“And she’s a great leader for us, too. The first thing she said in the locker room after the game was that she was disappointed with how she had turned the ball over in the last couple of minutes. That’s Jordan King in a nutshell.”
King, who averages 11.5 points per game, said developing as a leader as she reaches upperclassmen status has been important to her.
“Just following our upperclassmen, especially (senior center) Lauren Van Kleunen, and seeing what she does every day and how she leads with her presence and her voice,” King said. “I’ve been able to pull different things at different times from that. As my experience has developed, the leadership part has, too.”