MILWAUKEE, Wis.—After another banner season on the basketball court, Jordan King got to experience a world championship up close and personal.
Although King, a Hononegah graduate, saw her Marquette team fall in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, she had a figurative front row seat to the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA title in 50 years.
Fiserv Forum is but a five-minute walk from her apartment, and the rising junior experienced the Deer District on a number of occasions as the Bucks made their title run.
Although she is far from a Bucks die-hard, she has learned to appreciate the team.
“Before college, I was always someone that rooted for players instead of teams,” King said. “I loved Steph Curry, so I enjoyed when the Warriors went on their run. But when I came to Milwaukee my freshman year, being only five minutes from where the Bucks played, seeing guys like Giannis at Chipotle, it was just super cool to be so close to it. This past season, being right there for the Deer District, it was so fun. There was always something going on.”
The Golden Eagles finished 19-7 and advanced to the Big East Conference Tournament finals before falling to top-ranked UCONN for the third time in the season.
Marquette fell to Virginia Tech 70-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, held in San Antonio, Texas.
For the vast majority of the season, King and her teammates played in arenas with no fans. Even her first appearance in the Big Dance was marred by essentially being sequestered in her hotel room in San Antonio as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.
“The past year has been difficult for athletes at every level,” King said. “The biggest thing that I can take away from the season was just how much your teammates, coaches and people around you really mean to you. Going through it all together, we’re going to have stories to tell for years, whether we enjoyed it or not. Running out of the tunnel in that first game to an empty arena, it was a very strange feeling. But when it’s back to normal, it’s going to make us cherish that even more.”
King had another solid season, starting all 26 games and averaging 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
While at the Tournament site, the inequities of the conditions the women had in San Antonio compared to the men’s conditions in Indianapolis received plenty of national attention.
“I think that was a pretty pivotal moment,” King said. “It started up a lot of really important conversations. For a long time now, there’s been a need for change with things like that. And when they showed the access to things like a weight room for us as opposed to the men, a lot of people stood up and said that it wasn’t right. That brings more awareness to the issue and hopefully change comes with that.”
The other major change came following the season, when it was determined collegiate athletes may profit from the usage of their name, image and likeness.
So could a Jordan King basketball camp be coming soon to Rockton? She said that’s certainly possible.
“I think it’s a huge step for college athletes,” King said. “And there is so much that goes into hosting an event like that. It’s not just as simple as putting the info out there and doing it. There’s a lot of work involved, but I would love to do some of that stuff, and it makes the most sense to give back to the community back home in Rockton. That’s where I have the biggest impact, and I have younger kids that look up to me. I’ve still got so much time left in college, and I’m hoping I can get something like that happening next summer.”
Although Marquette lost some key pieces from last year’s team, including leading scorer Selena Lott, King expects the team to be strong again.
“We brought on some key pieces, including two players that are transfers from Big 10 schools who have already had great careers,” King said. “And we added a really strong freshman, too. I think we’re going to have a new style to our offense. We’re working to keep building chemistry, and I think we’re going to have a really good season.”