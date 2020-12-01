MILWAUKEE — Marquette University sophomore Jordan King has been named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll, the league announced earlier this week.
The Hononegah High School graduate led the Golden Eagles to a 90-82 season-opening win at North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. The Rockton native scored a career-high 20 points to lead all MU players, hitting 8-of-16 shots from the field. She also dished out five assists to go along with three rebounds.
King received her third career weekly honor from the Big East, as she was named to the honor roll on Dec. 9, 2019 and earned Big East Freshman of the Week honors on March 2, 2020.
King averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a freshman in 2019-20, starting all 32 games.
• UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are scheduled to UW-Milwaukee at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Al McGuire Center.