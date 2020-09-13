Chelsea Kinard didn’t waste any time expressing her feelings to family and friends last Thursday night on Facebook Live.
No one could blame her. She’d maintained her silence ever since early March when she earned an appearance in the final episode of ABC-TV’s “Holey Moley—The Sequel.”
Waiting for that episode to air has been stressful on the Hononegah High School graduate, who as Chelsea Bach was one of the top prep golfers in Illinois in 2002.
“I was a little worried about letting people down,” Chelsea said in a telephone interview from her home in Houston, Texas. “So many people were in my corner and I think some had a gut feeling that I had won. I knew I hadn’t, but it was all finally coming to light.
“At last being able to talk about it is a weight off my shoulders. The confidentiality agreement we signed in March was really strict.”
The golf course pro sure came close to winning the ultimate prize.
One of 12 golfers to reach the final night, Chelsea survived yet another elimination round by draining a 12-footer as she calmly ignored Michael “The Human Sound Machine” Winslow blaring in her ears. That putt allowed her to climb into the four-golfer grand finale of the mini-golf competition in California.
The quartet took the shot at the $250,000 prize on a hole Holey Moley dubbed the Tomb of Nefer-Tee-Tee. It was no gimmie. A 100-foot putt through an obstacle of moving pyramids. The show televised four shots by each golfer, although Chelsea said each actually took eight or nine in just over 30 minutes..
“It was so cold it was hard to swing after awhile,” she said of the filming, which was conducted in the middle of the night. Golfers could see their breath.
Chelsea rolled one putt just past the cup while another skated right over the top of it. Finally contestant Tanner “White Buffalo” Beard rolled his putt into the cup to win the prize.
“Watching that again was like a dagger twisting inside my stomach,” Chelsea said. “It was so hard to watch to see how close we all were to winning $250,000. We all had a chance. It was much harder watching than I expected.
“I just appreciate all the people who supported me. I think everyone really enjoyed the show and that helps get me over that disappointment hump.”
Kinard said she’d love to be asked back if there is a Holey Moley III, but she said the contract she signed won’t permit that. She’s ready for any sort of spinoff, however.
“At first I thought I was glad I did it, but never again,” she said. “Now I think, yeah, I’d be up for doing it. It was a blast.”