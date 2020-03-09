GLENDALE, Ariz. —Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.
Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday.
Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw has not allowed a run in two exhibition starts, striking out eight and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.
After Kershaw, the rest of the rotation will be Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Alex Wood.
PRO BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says it doesn’t plan to alter its schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled,” the league said in a statement.
Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with the 30 teams Monday to discuss the health crisis.
All clubs are set to open the season March 26. Among the games are Texas at Seattle, the World Series champion Washington Nationals at the New York Mets and San Francisco visiting Dodger Stadium.
The Seattle area has been hit hard by the virus outbreak. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said there hasn’t been any discussion with MLB or the Mariners about swapping home dates for that opening series, but said Texas’ new ballpark would be ready if it came to that.
GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has suspended talks with the Cleveland Indians about a new contract so he can focus on the upcoming season.
Lindor told The Athletic on Monday that the sides have had “good conversations” but couldn’t come up with an agreement.
“So we put that aside and let’s focus on winning,” said Lindor, who will make $17.5 million this season and is under the team’s contractual control through the 2021 season.
The Indians have been up front about their eagerness to sign the 26-year-old Lindor to a long-term deal. He has developed into one of baseball’s brightest young stars and best all-around players. The small-market team, however, may never be able to reach a dollar figure that will satisfy Lindor.
PRO BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience.
The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Noah attended the Clippers’ loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Grizzlies are expecting forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to return from an injured left knee within the next week along with Justise Winslow also making his debut with Memphis in that same time span.
Memphis gave an injury update Monday.
Jackson hurt his knee Feb. 21 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Grizzlies originally said the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft would be out at least two weeks before updating his status.
The Grizzlies acquired Winslow on Feb. 6 in a deal sending Andre Iguodala to Miami, knowing he wouldn’t be available immediately because of back soreness that limited him to 11 games this season.
