CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Cedar Rapids Kernels used the long ball—or more precisely, four of them—to knock off the Beloit Snappers in the opener of a series at Perfect Game Field Tuesday night.
Four solo home runs, including a pair by Jair Camargo, led the Kernels to a 4-2 victory.
The loss went to Beloit starter Zach McCambley, who hadn’t allowed a baserunner in his previous seven-inning start.
He went six innings, allowing eight hits, including the four dingers.
Camargo blasted his first homer in the second inning. Beloit bounced back to tie it off starter Kernels starter Blayne Enlow in the third inning. Devin Hairston hit a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Thomas Jones.
The Kernels’ Matt Wallner went yard in the fourth inning and an inning later, Michael Helman smacked another homer to make it 3-1. Camargo made it a third straight inning with a solo blast as he collected his second of the night for a 4-1 lead.
The Snappers got a run back against reliever Jordan Gore in the seventh. Ricky Aracena reached on a bunt single and came home on a double by Bubba Hollins.
Beloit threatened in the eighth when Kameron Misner led off with a single and stole second.
The Kernels escaped as Will Banfield fouled out to the catcher and both Griffin Conine and Nic Ready struck out.