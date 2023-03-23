BELOIT—Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference match between Beloit Turner and Evansville quickly turned into a pitching dual with plenty of strikeouts and soft groundouts.
So, it was only fitting that Kamryn Clark’s walk-off single to give the Trojans a 3-2 season-opening win in extra innings over the Blue Devils wasn’t some booming hit, but a soft pop hit towards the shortstop.
“I was pretty nervous,” Clark said about her final at-bat. “But I just took a deep breath. We’re pretty good at being steady, and I’m a pretty steady hitter on my travel ball team. It came into use there.”
It was the small-ball mentality that sparked the winning inning for Turner. Maddy Hoenig reached on an infield error before she stole second. Taylor Veins popped out to first base, and Autumn Meris was hit by a pitch.
With Clark at the plate Hoenig stole third, setting up the winning hit from the sophomore.
“Oh, Kam had the confidence when she went up there,” winning pitcher Ryleigh Rose said. “I knew when I saw that look in her eye, that she was going to get a hit. And she hit it right in between where she needed to hit it. I knew as soon as it came off the bat that she had it down.”
Rose had to share that unwavering calmness that Clark exhibited throughout her eight innings of work.
The senior had a whopping 13 strikeouts while only allowing three hits and two walks with two runs, one of them earned.
“Ryleigh is so poised out there,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “That is such a blessing, and I know she isn’t going to get rattled out there.”
Rose knew she had to be on her A-game for each and every pitch as Evansville’s Haley Ross tossed a gem of her own through much of the game.
“Ross is very good,” Rose said. “Once I know it’s a pitching duel, I’m just trying to throw strikes. I want to throw some movement and keep them off-balance. I’d rather have little short hops or slow rollers because I know that we can make the plays.”
Ross tossed the entire game while allowing five hits and six strikeouts.
The Trojans struck first when Meris, who had hit an infield single before swiping a pair of bags, scored on Clark’s fielder’s choice in the second
The Blue Devils answered in the fourth when Brooklyn Schultz, who had reached on an error, scored on another error off Ava Vest’s bat.
The tie held until the sixth when a sacrifice bunt from Vest scored Tailer Bartelt, who had singled.
Needing a run to tie it, Mikaya Pingel hit a leadoff single in the sixth. She later scored on a single up the middle from Meris, who went 1-3 with a HBP on the day.
“Today Autumn put it all together,” Maxwell said. “She is a power hitter, and it’s nice for her to get the rewards in the game because she puts in the time and the hard work.”
Maxwell said starting off with a win is always a good thing to begin a season.
“Last year's record means absolutely nothing to anybody,” he said. “It wasn't pretty, but as long as you squeak by and you put a W on the board, that's nice.”
TURNER 3, EVANSVILLE 2
Turner…………..010 001 01—3 5 2
Evansville…...000 101 00—2 3 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose 8.0-3-2-1-2-13; Evans, Ross 7.1-5-3-1-1-6.
Leading hitters: Turner, Meris 1x3 1 Run 1 RBI; Clark 1x4 2 RBIs, Viens 1x2; Evans, Bartlet 2x4 1 RBI , Vest 1x3.