BELOIT—Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference match between Beloit Turner and Evansville quickly turned into a pitching dual with plenty of strikeouts and soft groundouts.

So, it was only fitting that Kamryn Clark’s walk-off single to give the Trojans a 3-2 season-opening win in extra innings over the Blue Devils wasn’t some booming hit, but a soft pop hit towards the shortstop.

