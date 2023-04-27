BELOIT—Beloit Turner starting shortstop Kamdyn Davis didn’t step up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with it all tied 1-1 looking to be a hero.
With Kamryn Clark standing on first base, Davis kept it simple: she just needed to put the ball in play and force Brodhead to have to make a play.
The junior smacked a hard-hit ball past the right fielder, and Clark raced around the base paths. The throw zoomed in to catcher Taetum Hoesly, but Clark had already slid safely into home plate.
Davis had hit a walk-off triple to propel the Trojans to a 2-1 win over the undefeated Cardinals.
“This feels really good,” Davis said. “It feels so great to have a really solid win going into the rest of the season. We all came together and had some confidence to put the bat on the ball and make them make plays.”
Brodhead (13-1, 12-1 RVC) had edged Turner (8-2) 1-0 on March 30 as Mckenna Young tossed a no-hitter, and Thursday night was shaping up to be another great pitchers’ duel.
Ryleigh Rose had only allowed three hits in the loss, and she looked poised to go toe-to-toe with Young once again.
Rose mowed through the Cardinals through three innings as she induced a slew of ground balls and tossed in some strikeouts for good measure.
“Brodhead has great bats too,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “She did what she’s been doing all year, put it in the hands of her defense and her defense made plays.”
Rose tossed all seven innings and only allowed one run on three hits while adding six strikeouts.
Young looked just as scary on the rubber as she only allowed two singles through the first five innings.
“Mckenna is a competitor,” Cardinals’ head coach Steve Krupke said. “She kept us in this game and really, really competed.”
Young finished with two earned runs on five hits and seven strikeouts.
Brodhead broke through first in the fourth inning. Sophia Leitzen smacked a double and then moved to third on Young’s groundout. Hoesly then brought her home on a groundout to third base.
“Sophia has been on fire recently,” Krupke said. “She’s really just taking the ball where it’s pitched, and she squared that one up really nicely.”
With Young dominating Turner’s lineup, it looked like the 1-0 lead could be enough for a Cardinals’ win.
“Mckenna is a very good pitcher,” Davis said. “Her rise ball and her movement (are good), and she throws very hard. She’s the fastest pitcher we see all year. And she’s calm and has a lot of confidence.”
Davis had to channel some of that calmness in her third at-bat to lead off the sixth.
The Trojans were in need of a spark, and they got one in the form of a solo homer off of Davis’ bat that sailed over the center-field fence.
“My first trips up weren’t the best,” Davis admitted. “So, I was like ‘The first strike she throws me, I have to jump on it and make some hard, solid contact.’ And that’s what I did.”
Davis finished with a team-high two hits, and both were the biggest of the night.
“Kam is always a great contact hitter,” Maxwell said. “As soon as she hit it, I was like ‘Oh, that’s got a chance.’ That was wonderful.”
Clark had hit a single back up the middle with two outs to set up the winning play.
Krupke was by no means upset with what his team showed on the field.
“I was really proud of the way my girls played,” he said. “We competed, and we didn’t beat ourselves. Turner came out ready to play and Ryleigh threw a really good game, hats off to them.”
TURNER 2, BRODHEAD 1
Brodhead…000 100 0 — 1 3 0
Turner………000 001 1 — 2 5 1
Leading hitters: Brod, Risum 1x3, Hoesly 0x3, 1 RBI; Leitzen 1x3, 1 Run; Hilliard 1x3. BT, Davis 2x4, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Pingel 1x3, Champney 1x3, Clark 1x3, 1 Run.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Brod, Young (6.2-5-2-2-2-7); BT, Rose (7.0-3-1-1-0-6).