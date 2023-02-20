BELOIT—The score was tied 56-all with just about 20 seconds left in a matchup between the Beloit College women’s basketball team and Cornell.
The Buccaneers had just forced a turnover, and they needed someone to step up. Enter leading scorer Elizabeth Kalk.
The 5-foot-10 junior drove to the basket and sank a layup to give Beloit the lead. Cornell’s Madison Osborn missed a three-point shot, and the Bucs held on to win 59-57 on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter as Beloit struggled to make shots, only shooting 21.4 percent in the opening period.
Down six entering the second, the Bucs started to keep pace with Cornell. Junior Hannah Welte hit a trey and scored seven points while Kalk hit a layup and a buzzer-beating jumper in the final minutes as Beloit trailed 31-29 at halftime.
The Rams controlled the third quarter, outscoring Beloit 20-14 to take a 51-43 lead into the final period.
Kalk hit a jumper to begin a big fourth quarter comeback for the Bucs. Welte scored five-straight points to give Beloit the lead as the two teams fought back and forth until Kalk’s winning layup.
Welte led the Bucs with 22 points and three treys while adding five rebounds. Kalk had 12 points and eight rebounds. Osborn had a team-high 17 points for the Rams.
The Bucs finish the season 8-17 overall and 4-12 in the Midwest Conference in head coach Natalie Miller’s first year after finishing with zero conference wins last season.