SOUTH BELOIT—”The best QB in eight-man football.”
That’s how Dez Hampton described his quarterback, Kaden Myhres, after the South Beloit football team (6-3) walloped Orangeville (1-7) 58-22 on Friday night.
And after the night that Myhres had, 194 rushing yards on 20 carries for four touchdowns to go along with a 7-of-9 performance with 181 passing yards and two touchdowns, it isn’t easy to challenge that statement.
“Taking it all the way back to second grade, he’s been my best friend,” Hampton continued. “We’ve been playing football together since. We always had that chemistry. That’s my dawg.”
Hampton would know a thing or two about how elite Myhres can be on the field. He is often on the receiving end of those passes, and he has continued to build on a strong season with an impressive statline: Four catches for 97 yards with a touchdown while also scoring on three two-point conversion attempts. He also added an interception in the end zone to cap off his performance.
“Oh man, Dez is just a dawg,” Myhres said. “He’ll come down with anything. I’m just throwing it up to him at this point.”
Head coach Jim Morrow said that Hampton also brings an unmatchable energy to the field each Friday night.
“He’s always so excited and positive,” Morrow said. “It really resonates throughout the team. He loves his role, and he plays extremely hard. He’s just an awesome kid to coach.”
The SoBos offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday night as they made quite the statement right out of the gate. They methodically moved down the field before Myhres kept the ball and sprinited into the end zone for a 12-yard score. A toss to Hampton for a two-point conversion made it 8-0.
Instead of kicking it off to Broncos, Jared Schober bounced his onside kick off an Orangeville player. South Beloit recovered, drove down the field once more and Myhres struck again, running the ball from 15 yards out for a TD. Myhres’ pass to Trudane Peterson made it 16-0 just a few minutes into the game.
Early in the second quarter, the SoBos stripped the ball from a Broncos’ player and recovered it. They drove down the field once more, and Schober bulldozed his way into the endzone for a 2-yard TD. Another two-point conversion reception by Hampton made it 24-0.
Schober finished with 64 rushing yards and two TDs.
“Schober can do everything,” Hampton said. “He’s one of our key seniors. He’s very inspirational at practice, always has a positive attitude and is such a good leader.”
After the Broncos answered back with a touchdown, Myhres led his team into the red zone once again before scoring on a 10-yard rush. After Orangeville lost the ball on the ensuing kickoff because of a muff, Myhres threw a strike to Hampton, who raced into the end zone for a 35-yard score.
“I don’t know if there is a word to describe Kaden,” Morrow said. “You wouldn’t think a kid like that could take all those hits, but he’s tough as nails. He’s explosive, makes people miss and turns sacks into 20-yard gains.”
South Beloit took a 38-16 lead into halftime, and they continued to build up that lead with several explosive plays in the second half.
The SoBos’ defense forced and recovered a fumble on the Broncos’ opening possession, their second of three turnovers on the night.
“It was great to see how thirsty our team was to get those turnovers,” Morrow said. “We’re stripping the ball better than we did last year. We’re really going at it more aggressively.”
TDs from Myhres (eight-yard rush), Leorence Kostka (70-yard reception), and Schober (29-yard rush) in the second half sealed the win for South Beloit.
The SoBos’ opponent for the final week of the season did not have enough players to take the field, resulting in a forfeit. With that, their next game will be in the first rounds of the playoffs.
“We’re just going to get loose and work on a few things that need worked on,” Morrow said. “We want to be healthy going into playoff week.”
South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22
Orangeville…..0 16 8 0— 22
South Beloit….16 22 20 0—58
SB—Myhres, 12, run (Hampton pass from Myhres)
SB—Myhres, 15, run (Peterson pass from Myhres)
SB—Schober, 2, run (Hampton pass from Myhres)
OR—Pfeiffer, 6, run (Folgate run)
SB—Myhres, 10, run (Kosta run)
SB—Hampton, 35, pass from Myhres (run failed)
OR—Kloepping, 10, pass from Wirth (Pfeiffer run)
SB—Myhres, 8, run (pass failed)
SB—Kostka, 70, pass from Myhres (Hampton pass from Myhres)
OR—Pfeiffer, 8, run (run failed)
SB—Schober, 29, run (run failed)