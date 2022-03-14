BELOIT — Beloit basketball has a state champion.
The Beloit Junior Knights, a newly organized program, took home the Wisconsin Middle School State Championship, winning the title game in Stoughton Sunday.
The Junior Knights were coached by Ashley Hereford and Petey Roman on a team that was put into place by Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard.
"We've been talking to Joel for a while because we felt like a true feeder program was necessary." Hereford said. "Eventually he decided this was the time to do one. We started kind of late, but we had a tryout in early February and 40 kids showed up, just for the eighth grade team alone. We were allowed to keep 15 on the roster, but we kept 14 and then one got hurt, so we played the season with a 13-man team."
The team is comprised of students from Beloit intermediate schools McNeel, Fruzen, Cunningham and Aldrich. Hereford said she didn't expect a big turnout given the newness of the program.
"We were definitely surprised that many showed up," Hereford said. "We knew the kids that had been playing travel ball and those who play at the Y all the time would show up. But we didn't expect that kind of turnout, especially with short notice."
The Junior Knights had to move quickly if they were going to qualify for the state tournament. They had just over a week to practice before playing in their first tournament.
"You have to go through specific tournaments in order to qualify for state," Hereford said. "And you have to finish either first or second in one of those tourneys to qualify. Because we started so late, there were only two chances for us to qualify. The first was in West De Pere and we took third place. The second was in Mequon and we went 3-0 and won the tournament."
The Junior Knights also mixed in a tournament in Stoughton, which they won to bring their record to 7-1 heading into the state tournament.
"This time we had six practices to prepare," Hereford said. "We practiced twice per week during the season at McNeel for a couple of hours each time and the kids worked really hard."
The core of the team had grown up playing AAU ball together for the Midwest Tar Heels out of Beloit, and had recently experienced great success playing for the Midwest Storm.
The state tourney, which featured boys and girls teams from third to eighth grade, was scattered all over the Madison area, with the Junior Knights beginning in Verona and ending in Stoughton.
"We were hoping to play at The Nick on the UW campus," Hereford said. "But there's a new NCAA regulation that says that eighth graders can't compete on a college campus because they are considered prospective athletes, and that would give UW an upper hand at recruiting. So we played the first three games in Verona and the final game in Stoughton."
The Junior Knights cruised to a 4-0 mark, playing their closest game against Eau Claire in the semifinals, when they won 55-52. All other games were won by at least 15 points.
Beloit won despite a lack of size on the interior thanks in large part to superior guard play.
"We were definitely outsized in the games," Hereford said. "We've had that problem for the longest time. But we press, we do a lot of half-court trapping and we use that quickness to our advantage. We've learned as a team that we can't play the other team's game. We have to make them play our game. Because of the way we're built, nobody plays man-to-man against us, so we spent a lot of time in practice against zone, learning how to open up the middle."
Familiarity also bred success for the group.
"Our core group of Mike Nora, Amare Armelin and Shaun Martin have been playing together since they were seven years old," Hereford said. "They have a real bond, and they just know where the other person is going to be, and that gives them a definite advantage."
The Beloit Memorial boys varsity program has struggled mightily for the last five seasons, and Bliss said there is a common thread among those squad.
"We definitely need some consistency at the high school level," Hereford said. "The turnover of coaches at the high school level has really hurt us because we always have talent in the program. When we're hiring the next coach, we need to focus on someone who is community-based and who knows these kids. Someone that isn't just going to leave if they struggle for a year or two, because that might happen. We have to have someone that is here for the long-term and cares about Beloit."
Regardless of the uncertainty at the top of the program, one thing is for sure: The future of Beloit Memorial is in good hands with the class of 2026.