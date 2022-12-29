BELOIT—Two golf instructors with strong ties to Beloit have been named Top 50 Kids Coaches by U.S. Kids Golf, the world’s leading organization in developing young golfers.
Pamela Saladino of the Beloit Club was named to the Top 50 along with Sean Stewart, a Florida golf pro who is a Beloit native. Saladino has also received this award in the past.
The award recognizes youth coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment and utilized the best available resources to help their students improve their game.
The Top 50 Kids Coaches include golf professionals from across the nation. Recipients include coaches who work at public, private, resort and municipal courses. U.S. Kids Golf evaluates candidates based on a number of factors, including innovation, creativity, retention, communications, parental engagement, organization and the ability to instill passion for the game.
Saladino has been an instructor at the Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Academy since 2017. She leads the Women’s GOlf Academies and Girls Golf programs. She earned an NCAA Division II women’s golf scholarship at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., graduating with an MBA in sports and athletic administration.
After living in Florida for 19 years, she returned to her hometown in Rockford and joined the Beloit Club, which offers an extensive junior golf program through its Ironworks Golf Academy with instruction for all ages and special sessions for children ages 5 to 18. The club is also involved in the Wisconsin division of the PGA Junior League.
Kids Coach award winner Stewart learned the game in his hometown of Beloit, playing at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course since he was 7 years old. Steve Ferger was his golf coach at Beloit Memorial.
Stewart is currently a Class A PGA Professional certified in golf instruction in Orlando, Fla. He received his membership in 2011 while working at Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando. He has worked as an assistant at several high-end resorts/clubs in Colorado and Washington before returning to Florida in May 2022.
Some of Stewart’s golf accomplishments include being named 2012 North Florida PGA ECC Assistant Professional of the Year as well as the 2014 Oki Golf Rookie Manager of the Year. He coached Bishop Moore High School to consecutive top five finishes in Florida. One of his golfers was current PGA Tour player Sam Ryder.