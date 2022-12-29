BDN_221230_Golf

Beloit Club youth golf instructor Pam Saladino, right, works with Liam Miller of Roscoe at the Ironworks Golf Lab in downtown Beloit.

 ALLIE MILLER PHOTO

BELOIT—Two golf instructors with strong ties to Beloit have been named Top 50 Kids Coaches by U.S. Kids Golf, the world’s leading organization in developing young golfers.

Pamela Saladino of the Beloit Club was named to the Top 50 along with Sean Stewart, a Florida golf pro who is a Beloit native. Saladino has also received this award in the past.

