NEW YORK—Aaron Judge homered for the fourth straight game, hitting No. 55 of the year in Wednesday's doubleheader opener against Minnesota to set the New York Yankees' season record for right-handed hitters.

Louie Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander making his big league debut, allowed just one hit before Judge lined a 2-1 changeup 374 feet into the left-field seats in the fourth inning.

