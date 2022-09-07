NEW YORK—Aaron Judge homered for the fourth straight game, hitting No. 55 of the year in Wednesday's doubleheader opener against Minnesota to set the New York Yankees' season record for right-handed hitters.
Louie Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander making his big league debut, allowed just one hit before Judge lined a 2-1 changeup 374 feet into the left-field seats in the fourth inning.
Judge surpassed the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees' season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth's season high of 60 in 1927.
• PITTSBURGH—The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.”
The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe.
“This is days, not weeks, that’s the first and foremost thing,” Scherzer said Wednesday before New York's split doubleheader against Pittsburgh.
AUTO RACING
• MONTEREY, Calif.—IndyCar newcomer Scott McLaughlin is here to stay with a multi-year contract extension from Team Penske just as the New Zealander heads into his first championship race since joining the series.
The extension announced Wednesday is the third in a month given out by Roger Penske, who also recently extended the contracts of NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.
McLaughlin, who was last year's IndyCar rookie of the year in a class that included Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson, heads into Sunday's season finale mathematically in the title hunt. His win last week at Portland was his third of the season and moved him to fifth in the standings, 41 points behind teammate and IndyCar leader Will Power.
PRO FOOTBALL
• FLORHAM PARK, N.J.—Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh.
“Yeah, it's frustrating, of course,” Wilson said. “You want to be healthy as much as possible."
• ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Emmanuel Sanders would rather chase his young kids around now than hunt down any more passes over the middle.
The veteran wide receiver announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six seasons in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.
“The game of football is tough on the body, and you know I lost a close friend in Demaryius Thomas," who died last December of a seizure, Sanders said. "And for me, it's about longevity of life now. I had a heck of a career, 12 years, three Super Bowls. I feel like what else do I have to prove?
“I wake up in the morning, drop the kids off at school. I'm making sandwiches for my daughter. I see the beauty in that,” Sanders said. “And I'm happy. So for me, there's never really a ‘right’ time to hang it up. But I'm happy to hang it up now.”