MADISON, Wis.— A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018.
A UW-Madison investigation found that Cephus likely assaulted her and the university expelled him in early 2019. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and the school readmitted him. He rejoined the team for most of the 2019 season and the Detroit Lions ultimately selected him in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
The woman sued in September 2020, alleging that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision in violation of federal gender equity laws.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that the woman didn’t provide enough evidence that the laws were violated and that nothing required university officials to notify the woman of Cephus’ reinstatement.
He added, though, that the decision to reinstate Cephus may have been driven by the school’s desire to avoid a lawsuit or to get Cephus back on the field. But “poor optics” are not actionable under federal gender equity laws, he said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• ATLANTA—Nick Saban has been vocal about his issues with the status quo in name, image and likeness deals and their use in recruiting.
But it’s not like Alabama’s coach and his players haven’t benefited, too. Saban said Crimson Tide players have made more than $3 million in NIL money.
“The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting?” he said Tuesday at the Southeastern Conference Media Days. “On the recruiting trail right now, there’s a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing.
“I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have-nots. We’re one of the haves. Don’t think that what I’m saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we’re one of the haves.”
The $3 million figure stands out for another reason: Very few schools have shared details about how much their athletes make on NIL deals, but the number is growing since it could be seen as a way to show recruits another benefit to signing. Earlier this year, Ohio State said its athletes had earned $2.98 million over the first six months of the NIL era.
PRO BASKETBALL
• LOS ANGELES—Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.
District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” Gascón said.
Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police and was later released on $130,000 bond.
Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.
PRO HOCKEY
• The New Jersey Devils acquired Vitek Vanecek so he would compete for the starting goaltender job.
Now they’re paying him in line with those expectations.
Vanecek and the team agreed to terms Tuesday on a $10.2 million, three-year contract that counts $3.4 million against the salary cap through 2025. After avoiding arbitration, he will make $3.55 million next season, slightly less than incumbent starter Mackenzie Blackwood, who is going into the final year of his contract.
“There is an opportunity for me to play lots of games,” Vanecek said Tuesday from his home in Czechia. “I am really happy for that. I will battle with Mackenzie, and that’s what I need.”