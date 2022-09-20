BELOIT — Josh Martinez admits he was a bit of a late bloomer when it came to football.
He had a good reason. He didn’t emigrate from the Dominican Republic to the United States until he was 13 years old.
“Baseball was big there,” the Beloit Memorial High School senior said. “I didn’t start playing football here until I was in the eighth grade. I mean a sport where you’re supposed to hit people? I loved it.”
Always a go-getter, Martinez caught up quickly in the classroom and he became a U.S. citizen his freshman year.
On the football field, he has also made tremendous strides. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, he’s a force on both sides of the ball, starting at defensive end and offensive tackle for the Purple Knights.
“One thing Josh isn’t afraid of is hard work,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “He wants to be good and he’ll put in the work to get there.”
Martinez said he invested a lot of time and effort into improving his game following his junior season.
“I was scrawnier last year,” he said. “I didn’t have as much muscle mass as I do now. I needed to eat and I needed to hit the weight room. Coach Dement helped me a lot with it. He gave me the right exercises and got me eating the right food to build muscle.”
“I used to kid him because I could out-lift him,” Dement said. “But not for long. He has the sort of frame to put on a lot of good weight.”
Martinez went from around 230 pounds up to his current 260.
“Driving people when I’m blocking and taking on double teams is easier at my current weight and strength,” he said. “I don’t think I got any slower, either. I think I’m just as quick as before.”
In addition to transforming himself physically, Martinez has tried to be a coachable player.
“All my coaches are giving me advice about things I can work on and improve,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of responsibilities on defense and offense.”
That’s the way he likes it. Asked which side of the ball he prefers to play on, Martinez just shrugs.
“I just go where the team needs me and if that’s offense and defense I’ll do both,” he said. Martinez admits it can wear a player down, particularly in the early season with cramps that can run rampant on a team.
“Sometimes it’s tough, but mainly it tests you mentally more than physically,” he said. “A lot of people you play against only play one side of the ball, but I’m not going to let them beat me because I want it more than they do. I like the challenge. I want to find out how much I can keep pushing myself. I’m building mental fortitude.”
The Knights are just building. Period. In their first season in the Southern Lakes Conference they are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in league play. Martinez admits he hasn’t missed the Big Eight much.
“I don’t miss playing Sun Prairie or Middleton or Verona,” he said. “Those teams had so much talent and depth it was almost unfair. It’s been a transition playing these teams. They’re good teams, too, but it seems like they’re more our level.”
The Knights are coming off a 35-17 loss to a talented unbeaten Westosha Central team last week and will need to win three of their final four games for a winning season. They can start Friday at Union Grove.
“Our goal is still to make the playoffs,” Martinez said. “This is my last year on that football field. Why not do something that will be remembered? To do it we have to have hard practices, push each other, know our assignments, do our jobs and trust each other. We want to do something that hasn’t been done here for over 20 years.”
Martinez also hopes his football career doesn’t end with the Purple Knights. With a 3.6 cumulative grade point average and a desire to major in business or accounting, he hopes he can mix academics with another four years on the gridiron.
“I’d love to play college football,” he said. “Everybody wants to play Division 1, but I just really want to play at whatever level gives me the opportunity. If they need me at defensive end and at right tackle, wherever, I’m there.”
Dement hopes he has the chance.
“Josh would really benefit from playing college ball where he’d focus on one position with a position coach,” the coach said. “He has the right frame and long arms and he’s a strong kid.”