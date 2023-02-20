CHICAGO, Ill.—Senior Ajani Joseph snapped a five-year Beloit College record at the University of Chicago Invite on Saturday.
The Beaver Dam native’s time of 7.10 in the 60 meters was 0.03 seconds better than the previous record time. Joseph also was third in the 200 (23.05) and helped the Bucs’ men finish third out of seven teams while the women were sixth out of eight.
Junior Alexandre Atou finished second in the 400 (52.86) and won the 4x400 relay with Ahmasi Martin, Nathaniel Otis and Brandon Joly (3:33.36).
Turner graduate Emiliano Reyes took second in the weight throw with a distance of 14.97 meters while Diontia Charles was third in the high jump (1.73).
Alayna Furch was the highest finisher for the women with her third place in the 400 (1:03.38). Jordyn McDonald finished fourth in the 60 (7.96).
• SWIMMING & DIVING: The Bucs men and women both finished sixth at the MWC Championships at Grinnell. Beloit's women had 192 points and men 202.
The men were led by Camden Leonard who was ninth in the 50 free (21.67) and 10th in the 100 free (47.56). Ben Saladar was 10th in the 200 backstroke (2:01.76). Leonard and Saladar teamed with Ethan Casler and Colin Bolger to finish fifth in the 400 free relay (3:19.43). Leonard, Bolger, Saladar and George Carlson were fifth in the 800 free relay (7:37.81).
For the women, Colleen Quinlivan won an MWC title in the 1-meter diving with 352.65 points. She was second in the 3-meter diving (346.05). Helena Harrison was fourth in the 1-meter and third in the 3-meter events.