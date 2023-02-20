CHICAGO, Ill.—Senior Ajani Joseph snapped a five-year Beloit College record at the University of Chicago Invite on Saturday.

The Beaver Dam native’s time of 7.10 in the 60 meters was 0.03 seconds better than the previous record time. Joseph also was third in the 200 (23.05) and helped the Bucs’ men finish third out of seven teams while the women were sixth out of eight.

Recommended for you