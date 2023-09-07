PEORIA, Ill. — Deuces were wild for the Beloit Sky Carp Thursday night as they had four two-run innings in an 8-1 victory over the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park.

Beloit collected 11 hits with Jorge Caballero easily the hottest Sky Carp hitter. The left fielder was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.

  

