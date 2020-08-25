BELOIT—Rodney Jordan never aspired to be king of Beloit travel softball. Far from it.
“I just wanted to see my daughters play a sport they really love,” the director of the Beloit Rage fastpitch softball program. “I’ve been able to do that and we’ve spent a lot of quality time on the diamond. You can’t replace that.”
The Rage, Beloit’s largest travel ball program, sprung from humble beginnings.
Jordan coached his first Rage team when his oldest daughter, Hillary, was in her second year of 12U. Now 28, she has a daughter of her own a few years away from lacing up her first cleats, plus another on the way.
Daughter Haley, two years younger, also played and a year after Hillary aged out of travel softball at 19, Jordan’s younger daughter Jocelyn, then 8, began suiting up for Rage.
“I wanted to coach my daughters so I built teams around them,” Jordan said. “When other teams would fold, coaches who had daughters would come here and start up a new Rage team. That’s how this program was built.”
Hillary still helps out with the Rage program, which has grown to seven teams in five age divisions (10U, two 12U, 14U, two 16U and an 18U). Their headquarters is The Bat Cave in Beloit ( the old Prairie Cinemas), which Jordan refurbished 10 years ago. It includes a small training area as well as batting cages.
“Even with COVID, it seems softball has grown even more this year,” Jordan said. “I think you have a lot of mothers who played softball and now they’re getting their daughters into it. We’re up to seven teams and we’re not actively out there trying to gain teams. People are coming to us. We do keep our fees low. Our fees are $500. We don’t feel like it should cost $1,500 to play.”
A major addition for the Rage came three years ago when Jordan added a practice diamond adjacent to The Bat Cave.
“Finding local parks to practice on is always a challenge,” Jordan said. “That was the reason for building it.”
Several other non-Rage teams also use the diamond for practice—the 14U Janesville Midnight Storm, 16U Beloit Pride and 16U Beloit Trauma softball teams and Stateline Steelers and Rock River Renegades baseball teams.
The diamond has been in so much demand that Jordan decided to add a second across the parking lot from The Bat Cave. He hopes to have that up and running soon.
“We financed it through a GoFundMe campaign,” Jordan said. “It will be pretty much a practice-only diamond while we play some 10U games on our first diamond. We’ll add a pitching lane with a backstop and a batting cage. By the time we’re done we will have a really nice practice facility. One of the best in the area, honestly.
“Outside, that is,” Hillary said. “But we’re working on (indoors).”
Her father has longer-range plans to either remodel The Bat Cave or demolish it and build a larger facility.
“We’d like to expand the training area and add a volleyball and basketball court,” he said. “Right now, it serves its purpose. It’s not the nicest looking facility around, but it helps keep our prices low. All of our teams use it to train and hit. We have a lot of kids come through here each week.”
Jordan continues to coach his younger daughter, Jocelyn, who will be a junior at Beloit Turner.
“We take some pride in knowing we’ve had something to do with the success Turner has experienced over the years,” Jordan said.
The Rage run three tournaments at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex. The first, a fund-raiser for Emmy’s Wish, drew 56 teams. The Slugfest Tournament drew close to 70. Rage’s 13th annual Sticks & Stones Tournament will be on Oct. 17-18. Details are listed on WisconsinFastpitch.com.
Jordan expects Rage teams to be busy this fall and play some winter dome tournaments. As for next spring, COVID-19 has pushed high school softball back and he’s not sure what might happen.
“I think the WIAA needs to allow these girls to play on the weekends with their travel teams. I know they are talking about allowing two two events, but I think they’re going to find a lot of the high-level players choosing just to play travel ball. They aren’t getting looks from college coaches playing high school ball, it’s in the tournaments and showcases.
“It will be interesting to see what happens.”