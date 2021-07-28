BELOIT—Tim Johnson is shooting for a three-peat at this weekend’s Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament.
As per usual, he’s expecting a ton of company near the top of the leaderboard, including a potentially dominating newcomer.
Johnson edged out Collin Brockwell and Andy Hagen for last year’s title, and will also have to contend with former champions Larry Stankewitz, Nick Hagen and Spencer Waite.
The new kid on the block is Ryan Miller, an executive at First Community Credit Union in Beloit who comes into the tournament with a plus-three handicap.
Johnson said despite the tough competition, he has only one goal in mind.
“As usual, we’ve got a really good group of players,” Johnson said. “You know that it’s never going to be easy. You look at the names, all the past winners and some young guys. Collin, for sure, was so close last year. Griffin Oberneder is a really fine player, and Nolan Adas is also really good. Really, almost anybody who is in the championship flight can win it. Unless somebody goes really low, I’d be surprised if the winner and the runner-up is separated by more than a stroke or two. But absolutely, my goal is to get in there and win it again.”
Johnson has played well this summer for the most part.
“I played in the SWANI and shot 74 and finished fourth,” Johnson said. “That’s pretty much me, shooting one or two over par, hitting fairways and hoping to make a few putts. I qualified for the Wisconsin State Amateur by shooting a 71 at Riverside, but that course plays much easier than Krueger-Haskell. Once I got to the state amateur, I played with the two previous champions and just played awful. They were college guys, one who golfs for Marquette and another that had just graduated from Minnesota, and those guys were hitting the ball 100 or 110 yards farther than me. It was crazy. I missed the cut by about 10 strokes, but what a thrill to play in it.”
The tournament will begin Friday morning at Krueger-Haskell, with Saturday’s round also at Krueger before the scene shifts to the Beloit Club for the final round Sunday.
“I think it’s great to finish at the Club,” Johnson said. “I just finished with my practice round, and the course is in wonderful shape. It’s a lot of fun to play there, and I love the idea of finishing the final round. The 18th hole is such a great venue. The golfers are coming down towards the green, and it’s easy for people to gather around and watch. It’s a natural setting for a closing hole.”
2021 Men’s City Tee Times
Round One and two: Krueger-Haskell Golf Course. Round three: Beloit Club.
8 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Matt Newman (CH), Ryan Miller (CH), Collin Brockwell (CH), Nick Hagen (CH); 8 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Gerald Hoey (SR), Steve Ferger (SR), Dave Etringer (SR). 8:10 #1/Sat #10: Spencer Waite (CH), John Polglaze (CH), John McCrea (CH), Tim Johnson (CH); 8:10 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Don Frye (SR), Dennis Carpenter (SR), Jim Reseburg (SR), Steve Sennett (SR); 8:20 #1/Sat #10: Andy Hill (A), Logan Holmes (A), David Ferger (B), Chris Harris (A); 8:20 #10/Sat #1: Steve Wheelock (C), Armann Cabrera (C), Tom Cook (C), Brad Heyerdahl (C); 8:30 a.m. #1/Sat #10: David Oldenburg (B), Brad Bishop (B), Enrique Cortez (B), Jason May (B); 8:30 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Bill Austin (SR), Joe Cook (SR), Larry Brown (SR); 8:40 #1/Sat #10: Alex Cortez (CH), Griffin Oberneder (CH-JR), Larry Stankewitz (CH), Nolan Adas (CH). 8:40 #10/Sat #1: Mike Williams (B), Daryl McCabe (B), Todd Schmidt (B), Monte Hanson (B); 8:50 #1, Sat #10: David Wandell (A), Kai Wong (A- JR), Neal Connell (A), John Williams (A); 8:50 #10/Sat #1: Scott Huffman (C), Jaron Bertelsen (B), Rich Raisbeck (B); 9 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Ryan Stengla (A), Jeff Adas (A), Lucas Wheelock (A), Nate Christofferson (A); 9 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Cody Hopper (B), Rick Turner (C), James Hamilton (C), Brian Rudolph (C) 9:10 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Scott Schuett (A), Rafael Ramirez (A), Zack Wilberg (A), Rob Champion (A); 9:10 #10/Sat #1: Thomas Quillins (SR), Randy Leindecker (SR), Roger Talley (SR), Joel Brockwell (SR); 9:20 #1/Sat #10: Sarah Ramsden (B-JR), John Wong (B), Joe Oberneder (B). 9:20 #10/Sat #1: Peter Marino (SR), Terry Seitz (SR), Steve Moxley (SR). 9:30 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Kyle Gerber (B), Ty Gladney (B), Allen Earle (B), Thomas Langone (B). 9:30 a.m. #10/Sat #1: Joe Connell (B), Wayne Young (C), Jason Patch (B). 9:40 a.m. #1/Sat #10: Joey Dencker (B), Mitchell McClintic (B), Mike Sherer (B).