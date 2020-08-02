BELOIT—Known locally as a model of consistency, Tim Johnson didn’t live up to his reputation in the first two days of the Beloit City Golf Tournament.
Sunday, Johnson’s steady game allowed him to first overtake, then hold off annual contenders Collin Brockwell and Andy Hagen to earn his second consecutive City title.
Johnson fired a final-round 73 on Sunday at the Beloit Club, while Hagen shot a 75 and Brockwell shot 76.
Friday’s first round at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course was not nearly up to Johnson’s lofty standards. He shot a 78, which left him four strokes behind Brockwell and six behind former champion Nick Hagen heading into Saturday’s second round at the Beloit Club.
“It actually turned out to be a good thing that the round was so bad,” Johnson said. “Because it forced me to make an adjustment to my wsing. I went out to Glen Erin Saturday morning and hit some balls on the range with a new swing and it felt really good right away. I went out Saturday and was more aggressive and it worked out.”
Indeed it did, as Johnson fired a 67, the single best round by anyone for the weekend, to get right back into contention. He trailed Brockman by a stroke and was tied with Hagen heading into action Sunday.
Brockwell, who finished Saturday’s round by firing three straight birdies and carried that momentum into the final round, shooting a one-under 35 on the front nine while Johnson had four bogeys and a birdie to fall five strokes behind with just the back nine to play.
While Johnson tapped in short par puts down the stretch, Brockwell struggled. After a par on 10, Brockwell bogeyed 11 and 12 and double-bogeyed 13. After another bogey at 14, Johnson was suddenly even with four holes to play.
After both birdied the par-five 15th and parred the 16th, Brockwell’s final bogey on 17 was the difference, with Johnson putting an explanation point on his second City title by nailing a 15-foot birdie on 18.
“I had easy pars, and that was a double victory,” Johnson said. “On one hand, you’re taking pressure off yourself with those tap-in putts. The other side is, you put pressure on them. I knew playing like that, I wasn’t going to put up a number like I did yesterday. But at that stage in the game, I figured I’d do whatever I could to force them to make mistakes.”
Hagen had back-to-back double-bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes before playing the remaining holes at two-under par.
“When you’re playing with guys like this, you just can’t afford to have two straight holes like that,” Hagen said. “It’s a shame, too, because the reet of the round I felt really good about the way I played.”
Brockwell said he’s chalking this tournament up to a good learning experience.
“Something just kind of felt sucked out of me after I bogeyed the 11th hole,” Brockwell said. “When I double-bogeyed 13, I knew I was in trouble. It just kept coming for me, and after the bogey on 14, I knew I needed a miracle. Honestly, though, I don’t have one regret. I played my heart out. This is just my fourth time in the championship flight, and I’ve got a sixth place, a third and now a second.”
Enrique Cortez took home the ‘A’ Flight title with a 23-over 235, two strokes better than John Williams. Kai Wong took the ‘B’ Flight by nine strokes over John Wong, finishing with a 20-over 232.
Cody Hopper took home the ‘C’ flight with a 264, one stroke better than Mike Sherer and Roger Talley.
BELOIT CITY TOURNAMENT RESULTS:
Championship Flight:
218— Tim Johnson, 78-67-73; 220— Andy Hagen, 75-70-75; Collin Brockwell, 74-70-76; 224— Larry Stankewitz, 79-74-71; Nick Hagen, 72-77-75; 225— Alex Cortez, 83-70-72; 228— Spencer Waite, 78-75-75; 229— Griffin Oberneder, 77-76-76; 230— Zach Colby, 78-72-80; 236— Steve Ferger, 81-76-69; Mike Johnson, 79-74-83; 237— Nolan Adas, 89-75-73; 238— Ted Pearson, 82-80-76; 240— Jacob McCabe, 77-80-83; 256— Rob Zahn, 86-87-83; 261— Edwin Armstrong, 80-85-96.
A Flight:
235— Enrique Cortez, 77-70-88; 237— John Williams, 77-81-79; 242— Steve Sennett, 84-77-82; David Wandell, 87-74-81; Chris Harris, 83-80-79; 243— Ryan Stengl, 84-77-82; 244— Rafael Ramirez, 85-77-72; Jeff Adas, 81-78-85; Jerry Hoey, 77-80-87; 248— David Ferger, 84-81-83; John Farney, 82-81-85; 255— Jaron Bertelsen, 85-84-86; 259—David Oldenburg, 90-81-88; 260—Connor Churchill, 93-84-83; 274—Joe Connell, 83-109-82; 283— Kyle Gerber, 101-86-96.
B Flight:
232— Kai Wong, 77-76-79; 241— John Wong, 84-85-72; 242— Darryl McCabe, 79-80-83; 244— Jason May, 29-83-82; 246— Tom Quillins, 86-80-80; 251— Rich Raisbeck, 83-88-80; 252— Nate Christofferson, 86-85-82; 253— Ed Mueller, 86-85-82; Josh Dailey 81-88-84.; 254— Zach Willberg, 91-83-80; Tome Langone 86-87-81; 255— Brad Heyerdahl, 86-83-86; 256— Logan Holmes, 90-82-84; Henry Knueppel, 85-89-82; 258— Jason Patch, 88-86-84; 259—Allen Earle, 87-92-80; 260—Ryan Fuelleman, 86-87-87; 261— Ty Gladney, 88-86-87; 262— Joel Brockman, 90-88-84; Mike Williams, 87-85-90; 272— Jeremy Kelsey, 96-87-89.
C Flight:
264— Cody Hopper, 94-87-83; 265— Mike Sherer, 88-88-89; Roger Talley 86-89-90; 271— Rick Turner, 83-101-87; 272—Scott Huffman 92-95-85; 274— Tom Cook, 91-92-91; 275—Nate Johnson, 88-91-96; 277—Steve Wheelock, 91-91-95; 286— Wayne Young, 105-88-93; 294— Jim Packard Jr., 97-101-96; 299— Joe Cook, 98-100-101; 306— Brad Jones, 102-110-94