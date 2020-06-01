BELOIT—Steve Johnson’s second career hole-in-one was a bit of a mystery.
Johnson, a native of Loves Park, Ill., was perched on the elevated tee box at Krueger-Haskell’s 14th hole on Monday, 178 yards from the cup.
Using a hybrid three-wood, Johnson saw the ball hit the green and approach the hole.
What he didn’t know is if it went into the hole or not.
“Because of the Corona virus, they are using these foam tubes in the flags so you can’t take them out,” Johnson said. “The ball only drops an inch or two below the hole. We knew it was very close, but even as we were approaching the hole it looked like it was out. But sure enough, it was the right speed where it just dropped right in there.”
Johnson, whose first hole-in-one came around 20 years ago at a course in Chicago, was golfing with his regular crew: Arnie Berg and Mike Myers, one of whom had notched a hole-in-one just last year.
“If I was going to do it, I’m glad it was in front of those guys,” Johnson said. “This will give me some bragging rights for a while.”
Johnson said the group usually golfs at Krueger-Haskell two or three times per year.
“We really like coming up here,” Johnson said. “It’s a very nice course. They keep it up very well, and when it rains, it holds up a lot better than other courses do. We play at least once a week as a group, sometimes two or three times, and we like to switch up the courses quite a bit.”
Johnson finished his round shooting an 80.
