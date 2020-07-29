BELOIT—Tim Johnson takes a look at the previous winners of the Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament and smiles with pride as he sees his name next to 2019.
That doesn’t mean, however, that he’s close to being satisfied with his singular title.
“I would love to win another one,” Johnson said. “Anytime you win one, the goal is to be a multiple-title winner. At my age, just being competitive with these younger players is a thrill, and coming into this weekend, I feel like I could win. No question, that’s the goal.”
The tournament will have a different format this season, with the first two rounds taking place at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Friday and Saturday before the final round will be hosted by The Beloit Club Sunday, inverting the longtime format.
“I think it’s kind of exciting,” Johnson said. “They announced this would be the format last year, and I’m looking forward to it. We played a practice round at the Club and it’s just in tremendous shape. I think it’s a positive change and I’m looking forward to finishing there.”
The championship flight includes former champions Andy and Nick Hagen, Larry Stankewitz, Spencer Waite and Steve Ferger.
“There’s going to be a lot of great competition like there always is,” Johnson said. “I’ve been looking at scores from tournaments around here, and it seems like Nick Hagen is playing the best out of anyone right now.”
Other top candidates include recent challengers Collin Brockwell and Zach Colby along with Beloit Memorial golfer Griffin Oberneder. Missing from this year’s field is former runner-up Sam Klobucar, a Beloit Memorial grad who is a golfer at UW-Stout.
Johnson said his game is in decent shape.
“I’ve been playing pretty regularly,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a pass down at Krueger and even if I just get down there and play four or five holes, I’ll try do do that. I feel pretty comfortable, but it’s been an up and down year. I tried to qualify for the State Amateur tournament, but lost out by three strokes. I was competitive, but just didn’t play well enough to qualify. Then I played at the Public Links Senior Tournament three weeks ago and finished fourth, and played pretty solid.”
Johnson said the experience of winning last year should benefit him this year.
“Having that experience is a huge asset,” Johnson said. “Just knowing when to take a deep breath and back off the ball when it feels like the world is spinning too fast, that can really be helpful. And a lot of guys in the field know how to play under pressure and understand how to handle it.”
There are a total of 65 golfers registered for this year’s tournament spanning from the championship flight to the C flight. Golfers will begin play Friday, with the first tee time at 8 a.m.