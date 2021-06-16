ROCKTON—Hononegah shortstop Kendall Johnson and Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Neitz, both seniors, head the 2021 All-NIC-10 softball team as co-Most Valuable Players.
League champion Harlem had four players on the 15-player First Team: Neitz, freshman outfielder Alaina Schwanke, junior outfielder Kya Steiner and junior first baseman Marie Swanson. Kurt Head of the 18-0 Huskies was named Coach of the Year.
Hononegah, which tied with Belvidere North for second place at 14-4 (21-6 overall), placed three players on the First Team: Johnson, sophomore outfielder Briella Sendele and freshman catcher Danielle Franz.
The Indians had two more players earn Special Mention: senior pitcher Braxton Brown and sophomore third baseman Amanda Williams.
Johnson batted .607 in conference play (34-56), scoring 26 runs and knocking in 27. She had 12 doubles, three triples and two home runs and had an on-base percentage of .636. She did not strike out in league play.
Franz hit .556 in NIC-10 action (25-45), scoring 24 runs and driving in 20. She had four doubles, four home runs and was hit by a pitch five times. She had an on-base percentage of .643. She allowed three stolen bases in 56 innings.
Sendele hit .526 in league (30-57), scoring 24 runs and knocking in 33. She had one double, six triples, five homers and a .563 on-base percentage. Playing center field, she did not have an error in league play.
Brown posted a 7-3 conference record in the pitcher’s circle. In 43 2-3 innings, she allowed 50 hits and 25 earned runs with 17 walks and 42 strikeouts.
Williams hit .475 (29-61) with nine doubles, four home runs, 33 runs scored and 24 RBIs. She had a .522 on-base percentage.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Alex Blair, Belvidere North, so., OF; Reese Coon, Freeport, sr., SS; McKenzie Culvey, Belvidere North, fr., 2B; Danielle Franz, Hononegah, fr., C; Ashley George, Boylan, sr., SS; Kendall Johnson, Hononegah, sr. SS; McKenna Morris, Belvidere, so., 3B; Cheyenne Nietz, Harlem, sr., P; Alaina Schwanke, Harlem, fr., OF; Briella Sendele, Hononegah, so., OF; Kya Steiner, Harlem, jr., OF; Marie Swanson, Harlem, jr., 1B; Maya Viel, Auburn, jr., SS; Taylor Zehe, Boylan, jr., C.
SPECIAL MENTION: Haley Bibby, Harlem, sr., SS; Braxton Brown, Hononegah, sr., P; Maddie Conklin, Auburn, jr., OF; Macy Olson, Freeport, jr., C; Kailen Pro, Freeport, fr., 3B; Becca Schwartz, Belvidere North, jr., P; Bailey Wilder, Harlem, sr., C; Amanda Williams, Hononegah, so., 3B.