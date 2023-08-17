ROCKFORD — John Reynolds Jr. of Loves Park continues to hold a slim 15-point lead over Austin Nason of Roscoe in the Late Models standings at the Rockford Speedway.

Reynolds has a total of 684 points, followed by Nason (669), South Beloit’s Michael Bilderback (638), Winnebago’s Jacob Gille (631) and South Beloit’s Dennis Smith, Jr. (567).

  

