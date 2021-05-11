CLINTON, Wis.—After some moments of uncertainty, the reigning state champion is ready to defend her crown.
Clinton sprinter Sylvia Johansen is off to a terrific start in her junior season, having picked up victories in both meets this season.
The Cougars hosted a quadrangular meet Tuesday afternoon and Johansen picked up victories in the 100 (12.81 seconds), where she is the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion, and the 200 (27.13), where she finished second as a freshman.
Cougars coach Jacob Standiford said that while Johansen is right on pace for another banner season, he’s not focusing too much on the results.
“We’re not gearing up Sylvia or any of these other athletes to peak on a Tuesday in May,” Standiford said. “We view these types of meets as another day of practice really. It’s a process, and at times kids are frustrated with results, because they haven’t seen the progress yet. But Sylvia understands that, and she’s right where she needs to be.”
Johansen said last week’s meet in Brodhead resulted in a big sigh of relief.
“I was nervous I had lost it,” Johansen said. “I played volleyball and I could tell that I was quick, but you don’t use sprinting skills in volleyball. So when I ran a 12.8 in the 100 at Brodhead, and knew that was faster than where I was when I was a freshman, I felt a lot better.”
Johansen said entering the season with the only true goal of winning two gold medals was a little daunting.
“There’s a lot of pressure in that,” Johansen said. “But I’m just going to do the best I can. I think our 4x100 relay team has a chance to be really good, and we ran that for the first time tonight. Our handoffs were a little wonky, but we’ve got a lot of potential. And I’m doing long jump for the first time this year (she finish second Tuesday with a 14-11), and I’m hoping to go far in that, too.”
Johansen, who finished second in the 200 to current Wisconsin Badger Tatum Straw in the state race, said that’s the race she’s putting the most focus in.
“I feel set with the 100,” Johansen said. “But I’ve just got to add endurance for that 200. I started out really strong today, but I faded. Coach Standiford wants to put me in the 400 to help with that, but that race kills me.”
• MEET HIGHLIGHTS: Brodhead’s Maddy McIntyre, fresh off her fourth-place appearance at the WIAA state cross country meet Saturday, kicked off her track season with a solid first-place finish and a time of 5:23 in the 1600.
Clinton’s Quinn McCabe finished second in the 1600 with a time of 4:53. Mason Hesebeck won the long jump with a 20-3.25, and the Cougars’ Dorian Phillips won the pole vault with a 10-0.
The Cougar boys also captured first place in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Brodhead’s Addison Yates finished first in the high jump with a 4-2, while Ellie Yates was first in the long jump with a 15-9.5.