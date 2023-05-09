BELOIT—Jerry McNabb was a state champion runner for a high school with no track.
He was a playmaking guard for a team that played in a crackerbox grade school gym one opposing coach fondly nicknamed “the Vatican.”
And his best sport was football on a team that couldn’t experience Friday night lights at home because it didn’t have any.
“We never thought about any of that stuff because that’s just what we had,” McNabb said of the lack of amenities at his alma mater, Beloit Catholic. “I don’t know if it is the Catholic upbringing or what, but you make the best of what you’ve got.”
McNabb certainly was phenomenal. On June 15, he will be inducted into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame at the Rotary River Center. The event has been a sellout for weeks.
McNabb wasn’t just a three-sport athlete, he was an athlete who excelled in three: football, basketball and track and field.
Describing himself simply as “a guy who ran all the time,” McNabb said the 800 meters was his specialty in track.
“When I was a sophomore, Coach (Bob Cerniglia) took me down to Strong Stadium and had me run it against my older brother Mark. The winner got the chance to compete in the Madison West Relays. I won, but he was a senior and I think now I should have let him win. But that wasn’t the perspective I had then.”
Cerniglia remembers him as someone with an amazing motor.
“I don’t ever remember seeing Jerry tired,” the former coach said. “I don’t know what he had going on with his body chemistry, but he could run forever.”
McNabb was fourth in the 800 at state in 1981 as a junior at Milwaukee Lutheran’s track.
“It was raining and I slipped and fell at the start,” McNabb said. “I was last coming out, but I came back (and finished fourth). It wasn’t one of my better times, but it was certainly a race I remember. I wish there was a video of it.”
He was smoother in 1982, winning the state title on Hartland Arrowhead’s track. He had also improved on his 800 record in the Beloit Daily News Invitational, running 1:58.37. That mark stood for 10 years.
While the Crusaders had a smallish-sized track team, they had enough boys out for football in McNabb’s senior year to accomplish what no BCHS team had done before — qualify for the WISAA state playoffs.
With a backfield featuring speedster McNabb and burly Pat Bennett and John Kaminski, the Crusaders knocked off three non-conference foes from the Rock Valley and they were unbeaten in the Trailblazer Conference heading into a regular-season finale on a cold Saturday afternoon at City Park in South Beloit against the talented SoBos. The Crusaders emerged 14-7 victors and finished the regular season 8-0.
“I always loved the matchup with South Beloit in every sport,” McNabb said. “It was always a big rivalry game for us. They had great athletes. That was our biggest win of that season.”
The season didn’t end there, though. The Crusaders came out on the short end of a 28-7 decision against Burlington St. Mary’s in the playoffs.
“We all wish we could have played that one over again,” McNabb said. “At halftime it was 7-7 and I put my arm around Coach (Buck) Hessenberger’s neck and told him, ‘Don’t worry, we got this.’ Only we didn’t.”
It was still an amazing season. McNabb finished with 14 touchdowns, 23 PATs and three field goals for 104 points, averaged 4.7 yards per rushing attempt and caught 16 passes. He also intercepted six passes.
“That football team was so good,” McNabb said. “There was no selfishness going on. Pat Bennett was our guy and Kaminski blocked for both of us. Those two ran over guys and I tried to run around them.”
In a 50-12 win over Alden-Hebron, the 6-foot, 170-pound McNabb scored four TDs on runs of 12 and 4 yards, a 42-yard pass reception and an 81-yard kickoff return. He also caught a pair of two-point conversions and kicked four extra points to account for 32 points. He also had an interception.
After McNabb earned Beloit Daily News First Team All-Area in football, he did likewise in basketball.
“Jerry’s goal was always to make a good assist,” said Cerniglia, who was also his basketball coach. “He was very unselfish and like the saying goes, he made everyone better because he was always looking for opportunities to get it to a guy to score. He was a total team player.”
That attitude carried over from the playground.
“My brothers and I would go to Summitt or Krueger Park to look for the best basketball and we would challenge anybody,” McNabb said. “They were shooters and I was the playmaker.”
In 1980-81, the 12-11 Crusaders dropped seven straight games at mid-season yet regrouped to reach the WISAA state semifinals.
In the sectional championship against Prairie du Chien Martin Luther at Edgewood, McNabb scored nine of the Crusaders’ 12 fourth-quarter points. His putback and free throw gave his team a 44-42 lead. The point guard picked up his ninth assist to Jerry Klobucar under the basket late in the game as Beloit Catholic prevailed 47-43.
The Crusaders went on to play and fall to Sheboygan Christian at state.
As a senior, McNabb teamed up with Kaminski again in 1981-82. The Crusaders defeated Northwestern Prep 68-64 in two overtimes to win the sectional title in Madison. Kaminski scored 26 points and Don Morello and McNabb converted four clutch free throws to pull out the win.
In a defensive battle in the state semifinals, the Crusaders fell to Racine Prairie, 38-37, but their overall 18-4 record was the second-best winning percentage in school history.
Kaminski earned BDN All-Area Player of the Year honors and McNabb joined him on the first team. In addition to their second straight WISAA state appearance, the Crusaders were also first in the Trailblazer at 9-1.
McNabb averaged just under 10 points per game, but also nine assists per game, including a school-record 23 against Clinton. An All-Trailblazer first-teamer, McNabb graduated holding the career school assist record with 469.
After graduation, McNabb headed to UW-La Crosse.
“I played a year of basketball at La Crosse and then became a dad,” he says with a chuckle. “My sports career was pretty much over.”
No matter, he had already accomplished plenty and the younger of his two daughters, Karlie, certainly inherited the McNabb athletic ability. She was the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year in volleyball as a Sun Prairie High School senior in 2019. She accepted a scholarship at Loyola University in Chicago and in 2022 she earned Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention as the 25-8 Ramblers qualified for the NCAA Tournament.