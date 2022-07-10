AKRON, Ohio—Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.
Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.
“The first major is awesome, but the second one, even more validation,” Kelly said. “I’m really excited to go back to Sawgrass next March. That was a big piece of the desire in winning this tournament. That’s one of those great things that we have with our majors that we can get to go play at the high point of golf. I’m really excited about that.”
The 55-year-old Kelly won with wife Carol looking on. Last year, she had surgery to remove her right kidney after doctors found a cancerous mass.
“I mean, just the fact that she’s here this week,” Kelly said. “It may not be our normal restaurant-laden place or the hotel that is our favorite on tour, but the golf course is that special and she’s like, ‘You know what, I want to be there for you, I love that golf course, it’s really cool just to be out there.’”
Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
• NORTH BERWICK, Scotland—Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.
Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.
Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.
It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.
Schauffele has career titles on the PGA Tour. His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there. He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par try.
PRO BASEBALL
• NEW YORK—The New York Mets have placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left oblique strain.
The 32-year old was injured while reaching to apply a tag in the sixth inning of New York’s extra-inning victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
It is the second stint on the injured list this season for the Mets catcher. McCann required surgery for his broken left hamate bone and spent six weeks on the injured list. He was reinstated on June 24 and started eight games. New York manager Buck Showalter indicated that McCann was expected to be out “longer than 10 days.”
• OAKLAND, Calif.—Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez flew back to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to manager Dusty Baker.
Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the Chicago White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.
“Yordan has been suffering with the injury for a couple weeks and it’s gotten worse,” Baker said. “We decided the only way to get this well is to try to use these (series) before the break coincide with the 10 that he has to be on the IL.”
Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.