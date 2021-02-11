CLINTON, Wis.—The visiting Jefferson Eagles built a 41-15 lead by halftime on the way to a 70-46 victory over winless Clinton to improve to 3-21 this season.
Braden McGraw led Jefferson with 16 points, while Ethan Phillips had 12.
Carter Klein made four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points for the Cougars (0-15).
JEFFERSON 79, CLINTON 46
Jefferson;41;38—79
Clinton;15;31—46
JEFFERSON—Miller 1 6-6 8, McGraw 7 1-2 16, Neitzel 2 0-0 4, Lenz 2 3-5 7, Erickson 1 0-2 2, Martin 4 0-1 8, Phillips 5 2-2 12, Pinnow 0 2-3 2, Hoffman 4 1-4 10, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 15-25 79.
CLINTON—Pey. Bingham 4 0-0 9, Greer 1 0-0 2, Peterson 3 2-4 8, Feggestad 0 1-2 1, Mueller 1 1-3 3, Villanueva 1 0-0 2, Klein 6 2-4 18, Pei. Bingham 1 1-4 3. Totals: 17 7-17 46.
3-point goals: J 2 (McGraw, Hoffman), C 5 (Klein 4, Pey. Bingham). Total fouls: J15, C 19. Fouled out—Steies.
• EVANSVILLE 59, BRODHEAD 46—Tyr Severson scored a game-high 19 points, and the host Blue Devils pulled away from the Cardinals after leading by just four points at halftime.
Ryan Thompson scored 10 of his 14 points in the decisive second half for Evansville (16-2), which also got 10 from Mason Miller.
Cade Walker and Owen Leifker each had 13 to lead Brodhead (12-9).
EVANSVILLE 59, BRODHEAD 46
Braodhed 23 23—46
Evansville 27 32—59
BRODHEAD—Walker 5 0-0 13, Green 3 2-2 9, Leifker 5 1-2 13, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Boegli 1 0-0 2, Malkow 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 3-4 46.
EVANSVILLE—Maves 1 1-2 3, Bahrs 1 0-0 3, Miller 2 4-4 10, Bisch 1 0-0 3, Stencel 1 0-0 2, Howlett 1 0-1 3, Severson 9 1-2 19, Thompson 5 4-4 14. Totals: 22 10-13 59.
3-point goals: B 7 (Walker 3, Leifker 2, Green, Anderson), E 5 (Miller 2, Bahrs, Bisch, Howlett). Total fouls: B 17, E 12. Fouled out—Stencel.
• EDGERTON 70, BIG FOOT 40—Clayton Jenny scored 19 points and Connor Coombs made three 3-pointers in each half on his way to 18 as the visiting Crimson Tide improved to 20-4.
Eli Gerdes led the Chiefs (7-17) with 12 points, while Gus Foster—who is averaging 24—scored 11.
EDGERTON 71, BIG FOOT 40
Edgerton 34 38—72
Walworth Big Foot 12 28—40
EDGERTON—Knauf 6 0-0 14, Jenny 9 0-0 19, D. Hanson 2 2-2 6, Coombs 6 0-0 18, McKillips 2 0-0 6, Krause 0 2-2 2, Fox 3 0-0 6, Norlander 0 1-4 1. Totals: 28 5-8 71.
BIG FOOT—Greco 1 0-0 2, Torrez 2 0-0 5, Schmitz 0 0-1 0, Gerdes 4 1-4 12, Foster 2 6-7 11, Wilson 3 2-5 8, Bailey 0 2-4 2. Totals: 12 11-21 40.
3-point goals: E 11 (Coombs 6, Knauf 2, McKillips 2, Jenny), BF 5 (Gerdes 3, Torrez, Foster). Total fouls: E 17, BF 13. Fouled out—Krause.
• DEERFIELD 80, PARKVIEW 61: Parkview was outscored 44-25 in the second half after playing Deerfield to a 36-36 standstill in the first half.
The Vikings were led again by Tyler Oswald, who put in 26 points, while Connor Simonson added 22.
DEERFIELD 80, PARKVIEW 61
Parkview 36 25—61
Deerfield 36 44—80
PARKVIEW: Trey Oswald 3 1-2 9, Tyler Oswald 10 3-5 26, Simonson 7 4-4 22, Crane 1 0-2 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-13 61.
DEERFIELD: Lees 2 2-3 6, Betthauer 1 2-2 5, Matheng 2 2-3 6, Fisher 7 8-9 22, Dunsirn 0 1-2 1, Klade 1 1-3 3, Kimmel 3 0-0 6, Lasaric 10 2-5 22, M Kimmel 4 0-0 8, Lemke 0 1-2 1.Totals: 30 19-29 80.
• GIRLS HOOPS: SOUTH BELOIT 35, ALDEN-HEBRON 31: The SoBos came up with their first victory of the season Thursday night, defeating Alden-Hebron by four points.
South Beloit, which led 18-15 at halftime, was led in scoring by Kaya Lervik, who put up 13 points. Kristina Counts added 10 for the SoBos, while Karly Strand scored 11 to pace Alden-Hebron.
SOUTH BELOIT 35, ALDEN-HEBRON 31
Alden-Hebron 8 7 4 12—31
South Beloit 8 10 9 8—35
ALDEN-HEBRON: Webber 3 0-2 6, Strand 4 3-4 11, Cashmore 3 0-2 6, Geary 1 0-2 2, Wanderer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 3-14 31.
3SOUTH BELOIT: Hernandez 1 1-2 3, Lervik 2 9-1513, Counts 5 0-1 10, Carter 2 0-1 4, Brooks 2 1-6 5. Totals: 12 11-26 35.
3-pointers: None.