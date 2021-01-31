BELOIT—Local girls basketball teams found out their postseason matchups Sunday afternoon when the WIAA pairings were announced.
Beloit Turner secured a three seed in the Division 2 bracket and will host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The winner of that contest will play at Edgerton. Fifth-seeded Big Foot will play at Delavan-Darien on Feb. 9, with the winner traveling to top-seeded Wilmot Union.
In the Division 3 bracket, fifth-seeded Clinton will travel to Cambridge to open the playoffs on Feb. 9, with top seed Lake Mills waiting in the wings. Brodhead earned the second seed and will receive a bye before facing third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 12.
In the Division 4 bracket, Parkview earned the fourth seed, and will host Deerfield, with the winner going to top seed Waterloo.
Friday night, Turner’s girls became Jefferson’s latest victim Beloit, falling to the Eagles 46-39.
Jefferson moved to 16-1 with the victory, while Turner slipped to 10-6.
The Eagles trailed 17-15 at halftime before outscoring the Trojans 31-22 in the second half to earn the win. Ainsley Howard scored 14 points to lead the Eagles, while Presley Hasse and Olivia Tinder each had 10 to pace Turner.
JEFFERSON 46, TURNER 39
Jefferson 15 17—32
Turner 17 22—39
JEFFERSON: Maddon 2 0-0 5, Messman 2 4-6, Howard 3 6-8 14, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Helmink 3 0-2 8, Johnson 2 3-4 7, Josie Peterson 0 0-7 0. Totals: 14 13-27 46.
TURNER: Adams 1 6-6 8, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 1 0-1 2, Pr Hass3 4 0-3 10, Klossner 0 1-2 1, Peyt Hasse 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 13-20 39.
3-pointers: Jefferson 5 (Maddon, Howard 2, Helmink 2). Turner 2 (Pres Hasse).
• JANESVILLE PARKER 67, BIG FOOT 50: Big Foot hung with visiting Janesville Parker for a half, but couldn’t stick with the Vikings in the long haul.
After trailing 33-28 at halftime, the Chiefs were outscored 34-22 in the second half. Big Foot was led by Gus Foster’s 18 points. Eli Gerdes added 10 points while Tyler Wilson added 10 as well.
Janesville Parker was led by Brenden Weis’ 21 points.
PARKER 67, BIG FOOT 50
Janesville Parker 33 34—67
Walworth Big Foot 28 22—50
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft pts)—Vernon 1-2-4; Thompson 3-0-8; DeLong 5-3-14; Hartwig 3-1-7; Naber 3-7-13; Weis 8-5-21. Totals 23 18-20 67.
BIG FOOT—Greco 1-1-3; Demco 1-0-3; Torrez 1-0-3; Gerdes 4-1-10; Hertel 1-1-3; Foster 6-6-18; Wilson 5-0-10. Totals: 19 9-15 50
3-point goals: JP 3 (Thompson 2, DeLong 1); WBF 3 (Demco 1, Torrez 1, Gerdes 1). Total fouls: JP 16; WBF 17. Fouled out: Vernon.
• DELAVAN-DARIEN 72, CLINTON 46: The Comets turned a close game into a blowout Saturday afternoon, keeping the Cougars winless on the season.
Clinton trailed by just two points in the second half before Delavan-Darien embarked upon a game-changing run.
Erik Cesarz poured in 25 points to lead the Comets, while Peircen Bingham led Clinton with 14 and Chase Peterson added 11.
Delavan-Darien 72, Clinton 46
Delavan 30 42—72
Clinton 25 21 —46
DELAVAN-DARIEN: McCann 2 1-2 6, Freitag 8 0-0 18, Mortlock 1 3-7 6, Cerros 1 1-2 3, Morris 0 1-2 1, Jordan 2 0-0 4, Lumkes 2 3-3 7, Cesarz 9 7-8 25, Metcalf 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 16-24 72.
CLINTON: Peyt Bingham 3 0-0 9, Phillips 1 1-4 3, Peterson 4 3-6 11, Feggestad 0 2-2 2, Mueller 2 0-0 4, Villanueva 1 0-2 2, Klein 0 1-2 1, Peircen Bingham 5 1-1 14. Totals: 16 8-17 46.
3-pointers: Clinton 6 (Pey Bingham 3, Peir Bingham 3). Delavan-Darien 3 (McCann, Freitag 2).
• RIO 99, PARKVIEW 75: A pair of Rio players combined for 79 total points as the Vikings fell to Rio Saturday. Pierson Schneider scored 41 points and teammate Jacob Rowe added 39 as Rio cruised to the win.
Parkview nailed 10 treys as a team, including six by Tyler Oswald, who led the Vikings with 31 points.
RIO 99, PARKVIEW 77
Rio 45 55—99
Parkview 39 36—75.
PARKVIEW: Trey Oswald 4 2-3 12, Tyler Oswald 12 1-1 31, Simonson 5 0-0 10, Flood-Elyaf 2 0-0 5, Klitzman 4 0-0 9, Brown 1 0-1 2. Totals: 26 3-5 75.
RIO: Rowe 18 2-3 38, Freeman 1 0-0 3, Grams 3 1-2 7, Prochnow 1 1-1 3, Schneider 16 5-6 41, Staveness 3 1-1 7. Totals: 42 10-13 99.
3-pointers: Rio 5 (Schneider 4, Freeman). Parkview 10 (Klitzman, Crane, Ty Oswald 6, Tr Oswald 2).
