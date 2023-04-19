BELOIT—Jayla House smacked a walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth as Beloit Memorial softball handed Madison Memorial their first conference loss of the season on Wednesday.
It capped off a great day for House who went 3-for-5 with a run and one RBI, the game-winning one that came on a 1-1 count.
Beloit (3-5, 3-3 Big Eight) got on the board first after Llani Foreber laid down a sacrifice bunt that brought two runs across in the second. The Spartans went up 5-2 in the fifth, but the Knights cut it to 6-5 in the sixth, and Trinity Winfield’s RBI double tied the game in the seventh.
Froeber finished with a team-high three RBIs while Jasmine Smith finished 2-for-4.
The Knights overcame seven errors as they finished with 10 hits.
Starting pitcher Chesney Bishop went 3.2 innings with three hits allowed and three unearned runs. Emma Middleton finished and allowed three hits and three runs (none earned) while striking out four.
• HONONEGAH 10, ROCKFORD BOYLAN 1: Joscelyn Bennett cracked a solo home run in the first inning and the Indians (11-5, 5-0 NIC-10) were well on their way to a rout at Sportscore, scoring in all but one inning.
Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two doubles to go with the homer, two runs scored and three RBIs. Danielle Franz was 2-for-4 with a home run as well.
Aislynn Palmer and Sam Nosbisch collaborated in the pitchers’ circle for the Indians and tallied 19 strikeouts. Palmer pitched the first three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out nine. Nosbisch allowed one hit and an unearned run in four innings while fanning 10. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 12, BELVIDERE 2: The Indians bounced back nicely from a tough loss against Harlem on Tuesday with a rout over the hosting Bucs.
Junior Jackson Schroeder threw all six innings and punched out 10 batters while only allowing two hits.
The Indians (10-5, 4-1 NIC-10) fell behind 2-1 in the second inning before pouring on six runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to score into the double-digits.
Hononegah pushed one across in the sixth, and the Bucs (3-9, 2-3) couldn’t get a run on the board to put the mercy rule into effect.
Junior Landen Seymour went 4-for-5 including a double and added four RBIs and a stolen base. Senior Maddux Hibbard went 2-for-4 while sophomore Jakob Deleo and junior Logan Edward each went 2-for-3.
BELOIT MEM 7, MAD. MEMORIAL 6
Madison..000 321 00 — 6 8 2
Beloit M..020 012 11 — 7 10 7
Leading hitters: MM, BM, House 3x5, 1 run, 1 rbi; Smith 2x4, 1 rbi; Bishop 1x4, 2 runs; Winfield 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Hereford-Foster 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Winfield.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BM, Bishop (3.2-4-3-0-1-0); E. Middleton (W,4.0-3-3-0-1-4).