WALWORTH, Wis.—Jax Hertel rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as the host Big Foot Chiefs opened the season by thumping Whitewater, 31-12, on Friday night.
Hertel scored on a 28-yard rush in the first quarter and added TD runs of 31 and 18 yards to take a 31-6 lead by halftime.
The Chiefs also got a 1-yard TD run from Donald Heam and a 33-yard field goal from Max Doubek.
Big Foot rushed 38 times for 302 yards. Chase Rodriguez also had 51 yards on 10 tries. Hearn only threw twice, completing one for two yards.
• CLINTON 34, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 13: Quarterback Peyton Bingham accounted for 317 yards as he rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns while throwing two more to help lead the Cougars to a win. Sawyer Weisensel caught seven passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
Clinton’s defense limited the Knights just 130 yards as quarterback Max Marty threw for 81 yards and touchdown while adding an additional TD and 82 yards on the ground.
• FALL RIVER/RIO 40, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6: A 26-point fourth quarter from the Rebels boosted them to a win over the Vikings. Karson Redman rushed for 152 yards, capping his day off with 42-yard TD run to give Parkview/Albany its lone points of the day.
Fall River/Rio rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns. Colin Vieth caught two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
• JANESVILLE PARKER 28, BURLINGTON 18: Parker quarterback Gavyn Novak completed 17-of-24 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. J.J. Douglas caught seven passes for 238 yards and two TDs. Parker also ran for 168 yards and outgained the Demons 520-397.
Burlington junior QB Jack Sulik was 26-of-56 for 335 yards, but was intercepted three times.