WALWORTH, Wis.—Jax Hertel rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as the host Big Foot Chiefs opened the season by thumping Whitewater, 31-12, on Friday night.

Hertel scored on a 28-yard rush in the first quarter and added TD runs of 31 and 18 yards to take a 31-6 lead by halftime.

