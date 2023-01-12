BDN_230113_Jets
Janesville Jets head coach Joe Dibble, left, talks to a player during a practice at Edwards Ice Arena Thursday afternoon.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Janesville Jets head coach Joe Dibble says he’s telling his young hockey team to treat Saturday night’s contest at Edwards Ice Arena like an away game.

“Technically it’s a home game and it is just down the road, but we haven’t played games there before, the rink is different and the locker rooms are different,” Dibble said Thursday as the team practiced for the first time at their one-time home away from home. “So we have to treat it a little like an away game, but we are super-excited to have the opportunity to play there.”

